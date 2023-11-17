Is the Energy Transition Eco-friendly?
Is mining in Norway more environmentally friendly?
When it comes to exploiting natural resources, Norway has focused largely on oil and gas. Now the rest of Europe is showing interest in the country's other raw materials. But some mining plans have been met with protest from the population.
Sand shortage in the building industry
Sand is one of the world’s most sought-after raw materials. There are huge reserves worldwide, but just 5% of all the deposits are suitable for concrete – and this “builder sand” has grown scarce. Researchers are looking for alternatives.
How do solar panels work?
Solar panels convert sunlight into electrical energy, and have turned into a key contributor for making energy supplies more sustainable. But how do they actually work? This week's viewer question comes from Bernard A. in Ghana.
Sustainability: recycling plastic with fluorescence
Plastic has to be sorted during recycling, often by hand. There are hundreds of different types. Marking packaging with fluorescence could speed the sorting process dramatically, without changing the material’s properties.
The push to grow seaweed on a large scale in Europe
Different kinds of algae can be used in a range of ways to help to reduce emissions. But space is getting tight along coastlines. Researchers in Kiel are now investigating the impact that large-scale seaweed cultivation might have on the environment.
