Is the Energy Transition Eco-friendly?

Solar panels, wind turbines, e-cars – green transitions rely on new mineral resources. Can they be mined sustainably in Scandinavia?

Image: Ole Spata/dpa/picture alliance

Is mining in Norway more environmentally friendly?

When it comes to exploiting natural resources, Norway has focused largely on oil and gas. Now the rest of Europe is showing interest in the country's other raw materials. But some mining plans have been met with protest from the population.

Image: DW

Sand shortage in the building industry

Sand is one of the world’s most sought-after raw materials. There are huge reserves worldwide, but just 5% of all the deposits are suitable for concrete – and this “builder sand” has grown scarce. Researchers are looking for alternatives.

Image: Str/KEYSTONE/picture alliance

How do solar panels work?

Solar panels convert sunlight into electrical energy, and have turned into a key contributor for making energy supplies more sustainable. But how do they actually work? This week's viewer question comes from Bernard A. in Ghana.

Image: PantherMedia/IMAGO

Sustainability: recycling plastic with fluorescence

Plastic has to be sorted during recycling, often by hand. There are hundreds of different types. Marking packaging with fluorescence could speed the sorting process dramatically, without changing the material’s properties.

Image: G. Fischer/blickwinkel/picture alliance

The push to grow seaweed on a large scale in Europe

Different kinds of algae can be used in a range of ways to help to reduce emissions. But space is getting tight along coastlines. Researchers in Kiel are now investigating the impact that large-scale seaweed cultivation might have on the environment.

Broadcasting Hours:

DW English

SAT 18.11.2023 – 03:30 UTC

SAT 18.11.2023 – 07:30 UTC

SAT 18.11.2023 – 23:30 UTC

SUN 19.11.2023 – 21:30 UTC

MON 20.11.2023 – 05:30 UTC

MON 20.11.2023 – 14:30 UTC

MON 20.11.2023 – 22:30 UTC

TUE 21.11.2023 – 10:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3

Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8

London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3

San Francisco UTC -8 | Edmonton UTC -7 | New York UTC -5

DW Deutsch+

SAT 18.11.2023 – 07:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -8 | New York UTC -5 | Sao Paulo UTC -3