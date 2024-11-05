Is the curtain being drawn on nudism in Germany?

The German Association for Free Body Culture turns 75 this year but has seen dwindling membership and changing attitudes towards a textile-free lifestyle.

Here's the naked truth: Generally, Germans are unfazed by bare bodies.

Some of the country's lakes, parks and beaches are sectioned off for naturists; those who prefer keeping their threads on are usually unruffled when sharing spaces with those who don't.

This nonchalance could be attributed to one of the country's most iconic (and sometimes misunderstood) movements: Freikörperkultur (FKK), or free body culture.

As the Deutscher Verband für Freikörperkultur (DFK) — the umbrella body representing the interests of organized supporters of FKK — celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, we peel back the layers of this movement's evolution in Germany and its role in the country's cultural fabric.

Nudity as antidote to industrialization

A 2022 Deutschlandfunk Kultur podcast describes Germany as "one of the cradles of cultivated nudity."

To be clear, there is no law in Germany that expressly prohibits (non-sexual) nudity.

Nakedness on private grounds is considered legal, even if visible from outside. The same applies to naked sunbathing, unless otherwise stated by local laws.

FKK's roots date back to the late 19th and early 20th centuries when Germany was abuzz with social reform movements aiming to redress industrialization's impact on people's health.

At the time, living in cramped, polluted cities was wreaking havoc on their physical and mental well-being.

The movement's proponents believed that enjoying the feeling of sun, air and water on bare skin amidst a community of like-minded individuals was beneficial, fostering not only a healthy body image but helping heal an assortment of maladies that included TB, rickets, and seasonal affective disorder — now known as SAD.

It was also a form of rebellion against the rigid moral attitudes of the 19th century.

The first FKK groups emerged in the 1890s, advocating for nude sunbathing as a healthy — albeit non-sexualized — natural activity.

In 1920, Germany established its first official nude beach on the island of Sylt. A few years later, Adolf Koch founded the Berlin School of Nudism that, amongst others, encouraged mixed-gender open-air exercises. The school hosted the first international nudity congress in 1929.

Clearly demarcated spaces for 'textiles-on or off' spaces on a beach Image: Axel Heimken/dpa/picture alliance

Thumbing noses at authority

During the Nazi era, nudism faced mixed fortunes due to moral restrictions.

In 1933, laws limited mixed-sex nudism, citing concerns over Weimar-era immorality.

Furthermore, nudity was linked to Marxism and homosexuality — despite naturism reportedly being popular among some SS members. In 1942, some rules were relaxed but still bore Nazi biases, especially against Jews and other marginalized groups.

After World War II, Germany's division into East and West created two environments for FKK.

For many East Germans, going nude in public was a statement of individual liberty in an otherwise tightly controlled society. Even though East Germany's GDR leadership initially tried to suppress FKK for fear it would undermine socialist ideals, they eventually conceded.

Meanwhile, the DFK or the Association for Free Body Culture was founded in the West German city of Kassel in 1949. Today, it is part of the German Olympic Sport Federation, and is the largest member of the International Naturist Federation.

There's generally a live-and-let-live attitude in Germany towards a clothing-optional lifestyle Image: Hartmut Schwarzbach/DUMONT Bildarchiv/picture-alliance

Loving your lumps and bumps

So, what does one actually do at an FKK club besides being in the buff? Basically, the same things you'd do at any other social gathering — minus clothes and minus anything sexual.

Activities range from swimming and sunbathing to team sports like volleyball. There are also designated nude hiking trails in Germany that allow naturists to commune with, well, nature.

Besides affording the body better air circulation and optimum Vitamin D absorption, FKK proponents say that the lifestyle encourages people to appreciate their bodies as they are — complete with all the lumps, bumps, and quirks that come with being human.

Furthermore, stripped of designer wear or flashy accessories, nudity is a great equalizer.

A 2017 study published in The Journal of Happiness Studies states that spending time naked with others can lead to improved body image, greater self-esteem, and higher levels of life satisfaction.

The lead researcher, Dr Keon West from Goldsmiths, University City of London, noted that "naturist environments help people see real, unfiltered bodies, which reduces anxiety around appearance"​

Social media has also put off younger people from naturism for fear of falling short of the perfect 'curated' body Image: Matej Kastelic/Zoonar/picture alliance

Pressure to be perfect

Paradoxically, while platforms like Instagram and TikTok celebrate the human body in highly curated, filtered ways, they are believed to have contributed to a decline in FKK membership.

"The rise of the cult of the perfect body on TikTok or Instagram is increasing the pressure to not want to undress," DFK's President Alfred Sigloch told the press in June.

In fact, the DFK had to call off some plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary owing to a lack of interest. Sigloch added that DFK membership has slumped from 65,000 people 25 years ago to fewer than 34,000 now, with many remaining members said to be losing interest.

Furthermore, some current FKK practioners are also disuaded by digital technology that could secretly photograph them and post them online without consent.

Sigloch also partly blamed the rising popularity of glamping for the closing down of FKK-dedicated holiday sites. Campsite owners earn better from campers willing to pay for a more luxurious outdoor experience than simpler naturists.

The DFK president noted however that many nudist clubs had seen an uptake of interest during the COVID crisis. He attributed this, among other factors, "to the fact that the pandemic has encouraged many people to seek alternative and healthy outdoor leisure activities.”

But the fact remains that clubs are struggling to retain or attract new members.

Sigloch intends to revive the movement. "We will fight to keep onboard every single naked person who wants to be with us," he said.

"FKK is an ancient culture that cannot and will not die."

