Is space tourism bad for the environment?

This week's viewer question is from Peter Mulima in Kampala, Uganda.
The cement and concrete industry is one of the most neglected in the fight against climate change. It's responsible for about 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions, more than double those from flying or shipping.
The actions of millions of people and policies of innumerable governments to protect the climate are being negated by selfish millionaires shooting themselves into space. Sonya Diehn has a proposal for Branson and Bezos.
With much of the climate conversation centered around cutting carbon dioxide, less attention is paid to a more potent, less common and sometimes smellier greenhouse gas: methane.
Can new year's resolutions to go vegan and fly less help stop climate change — or are individual lifestyle changes a distraction from real solutions?
