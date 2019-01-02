Is Somalia ready for a one-person one-vote election?

"I request parliamentarians in this workshop to advocate for 'one-person one-vote'," Halima Ismail Ibrahim, chairperson of the National Independent Electoral Commission of Somalia (NIEC), urged Somali lawmakers on Saturday.

Together with African Union (AU) officials and members of the African Union Mission in Somalia (AMISOM), Somali officials and advisers gathered in the Ugandan capital to discuss security and ways forward to prepare for possible universal elections in 2020.

For Somalia, such an election would be the first universal suffrage polls in half a century. Somalia's last universal vote was held in 1969, shortly before the coup that brought military leader Siad Barre to power. Following two decades of civil war and then rule by a transitional government, backed by the United Nations and the African Union, Somalia has slowly been inching its way toward universal polls.

In 2017, Somali lawmakers cast their vote for the presidential poll in Mogadishu's secured airport

Three previous presidential elections in 2009, 2012 and 2017 were decided in a system where lawmakers were voted in by about 14,000 clan delegates. The lawmakers then in turn elected a president. The clan-based election system has been widely criticized for marginalizing young people, women and ethnic minorities.

Yet both Somali and African Union officials hope that 2020 will be different. In December 2017, the NIEC launched a five-year plan to draft electoral laws, plan voter registration and work on setting up the right mechanisms to hold an election. Since then, 22 political parties have registered themselves for the polls. The electoral law is still waiting for approval from parliament.

"We are all aware that Somalia has not had this type of election for the last 50 years," said Ssebirumbi Kisinziggo, AMISOM's senior political officer. "The essence of planning, coordination and having a strategy in place is what we are working on at the moment."

Read more: UN's former envoy to Somalia is upbeat about its future

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa DR Congo: UN's largest mission Since 1999, the UN has been trying to pacify the eastern region of the DR Congo. The mission known as MONUSCO has nearly 20,000 soldiers and an annual budget of $1.4 billion (1.3 billion euros). Despite being the largest and most expensive mission of the United Nations, violence in the country continues.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Darfur: Powerless against violence UNAMID is a joint mission of the African Union and the UN in Sudan's volatile Darfur region. Observers consider the mission a failure. "The UN Security Council should work harder at finding political solutions, rather than spending money for the military's long-term deployment," says security expert Thierry Vircoulon.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa S.Sudan: Turning a blind eye to fighting? Since the beginning of South Sudan's civil war in 2013, nearly 4 million people have been displaced according to the UN. Some of them are being sheltered in UN compounds. But when clashes between government forces and rebels broke out in the capital Juba in July 2016, the blue helmets failed to effectively intervene. Later, the Kenyan UNMISS commander was sacked by former UN chief Ban Ki-moon.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Mali: The most dangerous UN mission in the world UN peacekeepers in Mali are monitoring compliance with the peace agreement between the government and an alliance of Tuareg-led rebels. But Islamist terrorist groups such as AQIM continue to carry out attacks making MINUSMA one of the UN's most dangerous military intervention in the world. Germany has deployed more than 700 soldiers as well as helicopters.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa CAR: Sexual abuse scandals making headlines MINUSCA, the UN's mission in Central Africa Republic has not helped to improve the image of the United Nations in Africa. French troops have been accused of sexually abusing children by the Code Blue Campaign. Three years on, victims haven't got any help from the UN. Since 2014, 10,000 soldiers and 1,800 police officers have been deployed. Violence in the country has receded but tensions remain.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Western Sahara: Hope for lasting peace The UN mission in the Westsahara known as MINURSO has been active since 1991. MINURSO is there to monitor the armistice between Morocco and the rebels of the "Frente Polisario" who are fighting for the independence of the Western Sahara. In 2016, Morocco which has occupied this territory since 1976, dismissed 84 MINURSO staff after being angered by a statement from the UN Secretary-General.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Ivory Coast: Peaceful end of a mission The UN mission in Ivory Coast fulfilled its objectives on June 30, 2016 after 14 years. Since 2016, the troops have been gradually withdrawn. Former Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon said this was a "turning point for the United Nations and the Ivory Coast." But only after the full withdrawal will it be clearly known whether or not the mission was successful on a long-term basis.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Liberia: Mission accomplished The UN deployment in Liberia is - as in neighboring Ivory Coast - will soon be history. The soldiers are leaving by mid-2017. Since the end of the 14-year civil war, UNMIL has ensured stability in Liberia and helped build a functioning state. Liberia's government now wants to provide security for itself. The country is still struggling with the consequences of a devastating Ebola epidemic.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Sudan: Ethiopians as peace promoters? The UNISFA soldiers are patrolling the disputed oil-rich region of Abyei. Sudan and South Sudan both claim to be rightful owners of this territory located between the two countries. More than 4,000 blue helmets from Ethiopia are deployed. Ethiopia is the world's second largest peace-keeping contributor. At the same time, the Ethiopian army is accused of human rights violations back home.

UN peacekeeping missions in Africa Somalia: Future model AU mission? UN peacekeepers in Somalia are fighting under the leadership of the African Union in a mission known as AMISOM. The soldiers are in the Horn of African country to battle the al-Shabaab Islamists and bring stability to the war-torn nation. Ethiopia, Burundi, Djibouti, Kenya and Uganda, Sierra Leone, Ghana and Nigeria have all contributed their troops for AMISOM. Author: Martina Schwikowski



Security remains an issue

After years of civil war, Somalia's transitional government and the current government under President Abdullahi Mohamed have struggled to contain the threat from the terrorist group al-Shabab , who have over the years controlled parts of the country.

"Somalia is still highly insecure," explains Omar Mahmood, an Addis Ababa-based researcher at the Institute for Peace and Security Studies. "I don't think there's been a great change in the past year. We might even have some backsliding in certain areas." While major urban centers could possibly be secured for the polls, people outside these areas would probably face difficulties voting or even traveling to the urban hubs.

Listen to audio 06:14 Share World in Progress: Returning to war-torn Somalia Send Facebook google+ Whatsapp Tumblr linkedin stumble Digg reddit Newsvine Permalink https://p.dw.com/p/2uhni World in Progress: Returning to war-torn Somalia

NIEC chairperson Ibrahim admits that security is still a major concern for her electoral body.

"Without security you cannot conduct an election. We are doing now the verification of the voter registration centers and we want that our security sectors sit together and see where it is safe where it is not safe," she told attendees at the workshop in Kampala. "[Security forces] have to direct us where NIEC will go, and without that election cannot happen."

The preparations for the elections come at a difficult juncture. While AMISOM has been mandated to help the Somali government prepare for elections and to also provide security during the voting process, the troops are at the same time in the midst of cutting down their presence in the country.

"We envision that by 2021 Somali security forces will be ready to take over security responsibilities from AMISOM fully," Francisco Madeira, special representative of the chairperson of the AU Commission and head of AMISOM, wrote in a guest column last week in the South African daily Mail and Guardian. He explained that the force had managed to withdraw 1,000 troops from the country, handing over security for facilities like the Mogadishu stadium, the university and military academy.

"The withdrawal process for AMISOM has been driven more by external funding considerations and less by conditions on the ground," said Mahmood. "There is some donor fatigue creeping in, and that spurred a lot of thinking in terms of exit strategies."

Uganda, the biggest contributor to the AMISOM force with 6,400 troops, has also been very critical of the troop withdrawal. In March, Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni threatened to take all Ugandan soldiers out of Somalia if the force was to be reduced even further. Burundian President Pierre Nkurunziza had previously made the same threat. AMISOM's funding relies heavily on donor money coming through the UN, and the decision to scale down the operation came from the UN Security Council.

Observers have also warned AMISOM that the withdrawal could empower clan-based structures and it also provide an opportunity for al-Shabab to exploit the divides in the country's political scene.

AMISOM has started withdrawing its troops, but at the same time wants to support Somalia in its elections

Obstacles along the way

Aside from security, there are still other obstacles that could pose a problem for Somalia's election plans. Mahmood said there's still a great amount of tension between Somalia's federal state government and the member states.

"Many of the states are not working with Mogadishu," he said. "This affects security relationships, political relationships, institution building, state building — the constitution is provisional, but there is supposed to be a finalization of it." Without any cooperation between the states, very little progress can be made, he added.

Other obstacles include the right processes, the technical and logistical requirements that still need to be put in place before an election can take place. The hope is, that with AU backing, steps toward such requirements can be made in order to once again inch a little closer to a process in which all Somali citizens can take part.

"Successful elections," Uganda's electoral commission chairperson Simon Byabakama said at the Kampala meeting, "provide a foundation on which all the other major sectors like the economy, social progress and security can base their footing to realize progressive development."