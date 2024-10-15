  1. Skip to content
Is range anxiety real? EV charging problems and advances

Warda Imran
October 15, 2024

Range anxiety is a worry for electric car drivers. We look at the problems with EV charging and the ways countries worldwide are improving charging infrastructure - with everything from electrified highways to e-routes.

https://p.dw.com/p/4lprA
DW's Warda Imran
Warda Imran Reporter, moderator and community manager
