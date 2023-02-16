Is Nigeria's cash crisis politically orchestrated?

Nigerian politicians traditionally give voters cash in return for their votes. New regulations and a cash crunch now means that they are unlikely to have large sums of cash to disburse before the elections. This is the focus of this week's episode of DW Africa's The Flip Side series.
