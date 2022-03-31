 Is Niclas Füllkrug the solution to Germany′s striker problem? | Sports | German football and major international sports news | DW | 06.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages

Sports

Is Niclas Füllkrug the solution to Germany's striker problem?

Niclas Füllkrug is on a hot streak in the Bundesliga. Is he the solution to Germany's striker problem?

More in the Media Center

The World Cup is fast approaching. Here is a look at some unusual stats.

Five fun facts about the World Cup 31.03.2022

22.01.2015 DW Sport Deutscher Fußballbotschafter 2015 FuBo 2015

Kick off! - Special: German Football Ambassador 2015 27.01.2015

More from Bundesliga Inside (keine DACH Rechte)

Union Berlin! The capital club are topping the league. How do they do it?

Union Berlin's success story 21.09.2022

Schlussjubel F, v.l. Hrvoje SMOLCIC F, Mario GOETZE GˆtzeF, Torwart Torwart Kevin TRAPP F, Djibril SOW F, Fussball 1. Bundesliga, 05.Spieltag, Eintracht Frankfurt F - RB Leipzig K 4:0, am 03.09.2022 in Frankfurt/Deutschland. DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video *** Final cheer F, v l Hrvoje SMOLCIC F , Mario GOETZE Gˆtze F , Goalkeeper Goalkeeper Kevin TRAPP F , Djibril SOW F , Football 1 Bundesliga, 05 Matchday, Eintracht Frankfurt F RB Leipzig K 4 0, on 03 09 2022 in Frankfurt Germany DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and or quasi video

The rebirth of Mario Götze 08.09.2022

Yann Sommer made history against Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga. Is the Swiss keeper underrated?

Sommer stakes claim for Bundesliga's best goalkeeper 01.09.2022

Unstoppable Bayern? Defending champion Munich delivered a blistering performance in the season opener against Frankfurt.

Bayern's first win of the season, a statement 11.08.2022

Read also

Sra Gama of Italy and Milena Nikolic of Bosnia and Erzegovina during the UEFA Women's European Championship 2021 qualifier match between Italy and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Stadio Renzo Barbera on October 08, 2019 in Palermo, Italy. (Photo by Francesco Militello Mirto/NurPhoto)

World Cup 2023 playoffs: Bosnia out to better 'hugest success' 05.10.2022

Milena Nikolic's goals have taken Bosnia-Herzegovina to the brink of World Cup 2023. The captain will miss her side's playoff with Wales through injury, but told DW that belief is high and the country is making strides.

England v Germany UEFA Nations League Joshua Kimmich of Germany reacts after England take the lead with there third goal during the UEFA Nations League Group C match at Wembley Stadium, London PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxUKxCHN Copyright: xPaulxChestertonx FIL-17392-0161

Nations League: England expose weak Germany as World Cup looms 26.09.2022

Germany’s last competitive fixtures before the World Cup are over following a 3-3 draw with England in London. With it came a humble reminder that Germany's World Cup aspirations must be tempered with realism.

Hansi Flick Deutschland, Chef-Trainer nachdenklich, Marco Rossi Ungarn, Chef-Trainer im Hintergrund Deutschland/Germany vs. Ungarn/Hungary, Fussball, Nations League, DFB, 23.09.2022 DFB REGULATIONS PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND/OR QUASI-VIDEO Deutschland/Germany vs. Ungarn/Hungary, Fussball, Nations League, DFB, 23.09.2022 Leipzig *** Hansi Flick Germany, head coach pensive, Marco Rossi Hungary, head coach in background Germany Germany vs Hungary Hungary, football, Nations League, DFB, 23 09 2022 DFB REGULATES PROHIBIT ANY USE OF PHOTOGRAPHS AS IMAGE SEQUENCES AND OR QUASI VIDEO Germany Germany vs Hungary Hungary, football, Nations League, DFB, 23 09 2022 Leipzig, Germany Copyright: xEibner-Pressefoto/BahhoxKarax EP_EER

Hansi Flick’s first defeat shows Germany are not ready for Qatar 23.09.2022

Germany failed to convince they are tournament-ready, as Flick’s tinkering reveals he is still unsure of his best team. Outsung, outwitted, and outgunned, they fell to their first defeat since he took over.

NWSL: Angel City FC at San Diego Wave FC Sep 17, 2022 San Diego, California, USA San Diego Wave FC forward Alex Morgan 13 reacts against Angel City FC in the first half at Snapdragon Stadium. San Diego Snapdragon Stadium California USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xKelvinxKuox 20220917_mts_ak6_142

NWSL shows up Women's Bundesliga on and off the pitch 29.09.2022

Every match will determine a playoff slot as the US National Women's Soccer League heads into the final weekend of its 10th season. The NWSL is the third attempt to launch a women's league in the US — and it's working.