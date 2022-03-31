Is Niclas Füllkrug the solution to Germany's striker problem?

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
Niclas Füllkrug is on a hot streak in the Bundesliga. Is he the solution to Germany's striker problem?
Milena Nikolic's goals have taken Bosnia-Herzegovina to the brink of World Cup 2023. The captain will miss her side's playoff with Wales through injury, but told DW that belief is high and the country is making strides.
Germany’s last competitive fixtures before the World Cup are over following a 3-3 draw with England in London. With it came a humble reminder that Germany's World Cup aspirations must be tempered with realism.
Germany failed to convince they are tournament-ready, as Flick’s tinkering reveals he is still unsure of his best team. Outsung, outwitted, and outgunned, they fell to their first defeat since he took over.
Every match will determine a playoff slot as the US National Women's Soccer League heads into the final weekend of its 10th season. The NWSL is the third attempt to launch a women's league in the US — and it's working.
