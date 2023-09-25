  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Russia's war in Ukraine
Nagorno-Karabakh
Hollywood strike
OffbeatUnited Kingdom

Is Nessie the sea monster actually real?

Charlotte Chelsom-Pill
September 25, 2023

For centuries, adventurers have searched for Nessie—without success. But Dave Holton is confident he'll find the Loch Ness monster someday. And he has high-tech equipment to help with his quest, but a canoe may be just as useful.

https://p.dw.com/p/4WSGq
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

An elderly woman and children sit on bags of belongings as residents gather in central Stepanakert to leave Nagorno-Karabakh, a region inhabited by ethnic Armenians, September 25

Nagorno-Karabakh refugees arrive in Armenia

ConflictsSeptember 25, 2023
Page 1 of 2
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Videostill | Kwame Nkrumah

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

Ghana: Kwame Nkrumah’s legacy gets a face lift

SocietySeptember 25, 202300:58 min
More from Africa

Asia

Users inside a Huawei store in China

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

US-China tech rivalry: Is Huawei's new chip a threat?

TechnologySeptember 25, 2023
More from Asia

Germany

People walk past an election poster showing Jörg Prophet in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

Germany's far-right AfD loses mayoral race in Nordhausen

PoliticsSeptember 24, 2023
More from Germany

Europe

Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks at the Italian Parliament.

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

Italy's Giorgia Meloni: Not so radical after all?

PoliticsSeptember 25, 2023
More from Europe

Middle East

Mohammed bin Salman, Narendra Modi und Joe Biden shake hands at the G20.

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

New India-EU trade route: Bringing the Gulf states closer?

PoliticsSeptember 23, 2023
More from Middle East

North America

USA | Streik in Hollywood Joely Fisher, Fran Drescher und Duncan Crabtree-Ireland

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

Despite writers' deal, Hollywood not yet going back to work

MediaSeptember 25, 202302:11 min
More from North America
Go to homepage