 Is NATO′s future at risk over US-Turkey rift? | Europe| News and current affairs from around the continent | DW | 14.06.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Europe

Is NATO's future at risk over US-Turkey rift?

No one is arguing against Turkey's right to buy an air defense system anywhere it wants. But the price of the Russian S-400 may be higher than Ankara anticipated — and could cost all NATO allies. Teri Schultz reports.

NATO HQ (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Warnand)

Turkey currently has military personnel in Russia learning how to operate the new surface-to-air missile system it says will be delivered next month. In the United States, Turkish pilots are training on the F-35 fighter jets their government has ordered from Lockheed Martin. 

Washington has made clear to Ankara that if it continues trying to play both sides by going through with the delivery of the Russian S-400, Turkish pilots will leave the US and the F-35s will stay home.

So far, the Turkish government isn't blinking. Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu repeated again Friday the agreement is going through. "We have no hostility against anyone but we are not living in a rose garden," Cavusoglu said in a news conference. "Our neighbors are not Mexico and Canada like America's neighbors. There have been serious threats in our region and we need to take necessary steps for Turkey's interests."

As for the US threats of possible sanctions, the foreign minister said: "We will certainly respond."

Do trainers in Turkey pose a threat?

NATO observers say there's a much bigger threat with regard to this deal than the admittedly genuine concerns about Russian personnel possibly siphoning off Western secrets during their S-400 training sessions once in Turkey. "The implications are both military and political," former US Ambassador to NATO Doug Lute told DW. "Turkey has slipped farther and faster from NATO's core values — democracy, individual liberty and the rule of law — than any other NATO member. We see again that when states drift from core values the door opens for Russian influence."

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan

Russian President Putin and Turkish President Erdogan clinched a deal that's riled the NATO alliance

But in Turkey's case, the door was opened by Ankara itself. Cavusoglu raised plenty of eyebrows at NATO's 70th anniversary celebrations in Washington in April with his candid remarks saying his country balances its relations with "everybody," which he said caused no contradictions. "Turkey doesn't have to choose between Russia or any others," he said at a public event. "We don't see our relations with Russia as an alternative to our relations with others and nobody, neither West nor Russia, should or can ask us to choose between."

Turkey: We don't have to choose

Vago Muradian, editor-in-chief of the Defense & Aerospace Report, was in the room when those remarks were made and he says there was a palpable ripple of surprise. The stark comments laid bare the bigger issues about where Turkey's loyalty lies in an alliance founded on mutual defense, Muradian says. "That is a far bigger question than just whether Ankara wants to have its S-400s and and eat its F-35 cake," he warns. "At the end of the day it's about the reliability of a nation that's been seen as a key part of the NATO alliance throughout the Cold War and and the post-Cold War era and now as we re-enter an era of great power competition, that's the question I think everybody's focused on."

Read more: Erdogan's ego trip buying Russian arms

Some observers believe the Turkish government has already answered such queries. "What kind of NATO member is this," asks Martens Centre Deputy Director Roland Freudenstein, "if they have to balance between their existing alliance and a hostile power which has proven many times, especially since 2014, its aggressive intentions? To me that's a no-brainer. The very fact that Turkey claims that it has to somehow 'balance' between those two means that it's not a full ally anymore."

F-35 fighter jet (picture-alliance/AP Photo/F. Hanson)

Turkey may have to leave its F-35s behind if it doesn't cave to US demands

No compromise in sight

Jim Phillips, senior research fellow for Middle Eastern affairs at The Heritage Foundation, told DW Turkey has the most to lose in the game of "chicken" that will play out between now and the July 31 deadline set by US Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan. And Phillips doesn't believe Washington will be the one to swerve.

"The US has to stand by its present position," Phillips says. "I don't think it should make compromises on its own security with a Turkish leader determined to pull Turkey away from the West."

Read more: Turkish democracy 'backsliding,' EU says in membership report

While it's better for NATO overall that Turkey has fighter jets of an F-35 quality, he says, it's just not worth the vulnerabilities it would entail under the circumstances.

The US has already excluded Turkey from participating in multilateral meetings about the F-35 program. However, after a Thursday phone call, Shanahan and Turkish Defense Minister Hulusi Akar announced they'll meet face-to-face at the NATO defense ministers' meeting in late June.

DW recommends

US sets Turkey deadline to give up Russian missile deal

Turkey has until July 31 to "unwind" a deal to buy an S-400 missile defense system from Russia, the US has warned. The ongoing dispute between the two NATO allies could reach breaking point. (07.06.2019)  

US suspends F-35 delivery to Turkey over Russian missile system

The move sends a signal that the US is serious about cutting its NATO ally off from the advanced fighter jet over Turkey's planned purchase of Russia's S-400 missile system. (01.04.2019)  

Turkey threatens retaliation against US if Washington halts weapons sales

The US and Turkey are at odds over the prospect of Ankara buying high-tech missiles from Russia. Turkey accuses Washington of bullying but is also eyeing advanced US fighter jets. (06.05.2018)  

Opinion: Erdogan's ego trip buying Russian arms

Turkey is determined to buy a Russian air defense system. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan no longer respects NATO. It's a dangerous decision — especially for the alliance, writes Peter Sturm. (14.06.2019)  

Turkish democracy 'backsliding,' EU says in membership report

An EU Commission report has said membership talks with Turkey are at a "standstill," citing eroding civil liberties and rule of law under President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey has called the assessment inaccurate. (29.05.2019)  

NATO at 70: Bringing its values to the table?

Are talks between NATO and certain Middle East and Gulf states a human rights-free zone? Has it stood up for Europe as Trump claims that members owe the US money? DW asks NATO Deputy Secretary General Rose Gottemoeller. (17.04.2019)  

Related content

Russland S-400 Triumf

Opinion: Erdogan's ego trip buying Russian arms 14.06.2019

Turkey is determined to buy a Russian air defense system. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan no longer respects NATO. It's a dangerous decision — especially for the alliance, Peter Sturm writes.

Russland S-400 Triumf

Turkey confirms Russia S-400 missile deal, ignores US warning 12.06.2019

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hopes the US will not decide to scrap the F-35 fighter jet program as a result of its air defense deal with Russia. Erdogan is set to meet with President Trump later this month.

S-400 Flugabwehrraketenregiment auf der Krim im eingesetzt

US sets Turkey deadline to give up Russian missile deal 07.06.2019

Turkey has until July 31 to "unwind" a deal to buy an S-400 missile defense system from Russia, the US has warned. The ongoing dispute between the two NATO allies could reach breaking point.

Advertisement

News bulletin

Top stories in 90 seconds

DW News presents the most important news — in brief, quickly and up-to-date.  

Europe

Is NATO's future at risk over US-Turkey rift?

Opinion: Erdogan's ego trip buying Russian arms

EU: Russia spread disinformation ahead of EU elections

Russia starts giving passports to Ukrainians from Donetsk, Luhansk