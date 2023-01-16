  1. Skip to content
Is limitarianism a solution for the super-rich?

Andreas Neuhaus
2 hours ago

A new movement in Europe is asking whether or not a person can be too rich. A €100,000 gift is nothing to a billionaire, while it could change the life of someone in poverty. Those who subscribe to limitarianism believe wealth should be curbed.

