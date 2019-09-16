IS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi calls on fighters to free detained jihadis and families

The leader of the "Islamic State" group released an alleged audio recording on Monday calling on followers to free jihadis and family members from prisons and camps in Syria and Iraq.

In a 30-minute audio recording released by the terror outfit's propaganda arm, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi made what were purported to be his first comments since he appeared in a video in April.

"The prisons, the prisons, soldiers of the caliphate," the elusive IS chief said in a recording published by the Al Furqan network. "Do your utmost to rescue your brothers and sisters and break down the walls that imprison them."

He also said IS continued to carrying out operations across the globe.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa Field of the unknown dead The deadly trail of the Islamic Caliphate has left behind several mass graves in Raqqa. So far only 750 out of 4,360 bodies have been identified. Thousands of dead men, women, children — IS soldiers as well as their victims — are unlikely ever to be identified.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa Digging in the dirt By 10 a.m., a team of 12-15 workers have already brought the first bodies up from the ground. On site the Rapid Response Unit led by Doctor Assad Mohammad examines the bodies for injuries, clothes, personal belongings or specific marks and gender in an attempt to identify them.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa A heavy lift Men from the team lift what they team believe to be the remains of an IS fighter of African origin. He was buried in a proper grave but the corpse was so big that it was impossible to close the tarpaulin body bag. Severe burns on the man’s bag suggest he was killed in an airstrike.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa Baby graves Half a meter into the ground the workers find two identical holes serving as a last resting spot for either unborn children or the infants of IS wives. Several of the graves reveal nothing but a tiny pile of bones neatly wrapped in white cloth. As some of the infants never even got a name, they most likely will never be identified.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa Helping to bring Raqqa back from the dead It’s a macabre job, but for 30-year-old Hamdu el-Hamid, here on his knees excavating an infant, and his colleagues, the hours spent digging for piles of bones or decaying bodies have not become just another daily routine. They also believe their work is a means to bring Raqqa back to life and regain a form of normality.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa Unborn IS generation Several of the graves and tombs hold tiny remains of infants or fetuses from miscarriages from what are believed to be IS women. In the northern part of the area some graves contain between 10-15 bodies, including civilians killed in airstrikes or executed by IS forces.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa A last resting place To date al-Fukheikha is the largest mass grave revealed in Raqqa. Not in size but in numbers, with an estimated 3,000 bodies. It's expected it will take the Rapid Response Unit 6-7 months to finish their job. Thirteen mass graves have been discovered in Raqqa, and since January 2018 more than 4,360 bodies have been exhumed.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa Raqqa’s open wound On the surface, the al-Fukheikha suburb is quiet and peaceful. But each grave is another wound opened; The southern part of the field of primarily holds individual graves with an estimated 900 bodies whereas the northern part — consisting of mass graves — is estimated to contain more than 1,600 bodies.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa A heavy burden "I would need a calculator to figure out the number of bodies I have helped to exhume, examine and document," Doctor Assad Mohammed told DW. He's been working as a forensic expert at several of the mass graves in Raqqa.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa Changing history More than 80 bodies were exhumed within the first three weeks of discovering the tombs and graves of al-Fukheikha. Now the numbers have exceeded 550. "This used to be a land for farmers. Not a cemetery. Not a training camp or burial site for IS. Our job is to change this place back to being agricultural land. This is not a graveyard," says Assad Mohammed.

Deadly trail of 'Islamic State' in Raqqa Praying for the dead The physical and mental toils mean the men regularly need breaks to smoke, drink tea or most importantly to hold midday prayers in an effort to forget the brutal working conditions — at least for a few minutes. Author: Thea Pedersen (Raqqa)



Thousands of suspected jihadists and their family members are being held in overcrowded prisons and camps in Iraq and Kurdish-held areas of Syria.

In Syria, where the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces in March pushed IS out of the last sliver of its self-declared "caliphate," tens of thousands of IS family members are being held in detention camps.

One of the largest camps is al-Hol camp in Syria's northeast, where Kurdish forces are holding 70,000 people, many of them families of IS who fled from the group's last bastion in Syria.

The International Rescue Committee said this week that those residing at al-Hol face a "purgatory-like existence."

Kurdish authorities say 12,000 foreigners from dozens of countries, including 4,000 women and twice as many children, are in camps it runs in northeastern Syria. Many face uncertainty over repatriation to their home countries.

Tens of thousands of suspected fighters are also being held in prisons across Syria and Iraq.

Although IS has lost all of its territory in Iraq and Syria, the group still carries out hit-and-run attacks and bombings. Baghdadi, if he is alive, is believed to be hiding out in the desert border regions of Iraq and Syria.

IS affiliates are active from the Philippines and Afghanistan to West Africa. The group is also believed to have sleeper cells operating across the globe.

cw/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

