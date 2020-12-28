Is it time to rent, not buy, electronics?

Laptops, phones and tablets come out in new, flashier upgrades each year, and consumers lap them up, eager to own the latest desirable models with the most cutting-edge features. But with every upgrade, older models mount up in landfills around the world.

In 2019, we generated a record 53.6 million metric tons of e-waste, according to the Global E-waste Monitor put out by United Nations University's (UNU) — a UN research and academic institution — among other organizations. It predicts that this amount will reach 74 million tons by the end of the decade.

Apart from the sheer volume of waste piling up on trash heaps, electronics often contain toxic chemicals such as mercury and chlorofluorocarbons that can leach into the surrounding environment.

Despite growing awareness of the problem, little of this waste is being recycled.

Both people and the environment suffer from the negative impacts of electronic waste

"While consumers will often say 'Yes, of course I am in favor of recycling, and yes, I recycle,' when you actually look at behaviors, it doesn't match up with the percentages who say they would do it," said Laura Kelly, director of the Shaping Sustainable Markets group at the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), a London-based independent research organization.

Which is why some experts are calling for a radical overhaul of electronics manufacturers' business model.

"Innovation is very much needed in order to reuse as much as possible," said Ruediger Kuehr, director of the Sustainable Cycles Program at UNU and one of the Global E-waste Monitor's authors.

Kuehr believes we need to "dematerialize" the electronics sectors – instead of buying and owning the latest tech we should lease the devices we use, with manufacturers shifting their model to providing a service instead of material goods.

Shifting responsibility from consumers to manufacturers

With manufacturers maintaining ownership of their products, the burden of recycling would shift from consumers — who often don't know how best to dispose of old devices — to companies who would reuse materials and parts for new products.

Many electronic goods quickly go out of date

In 2019, only 17.4% of e-waste — 9.3 million tons — was formally collected and recycled, according to the latest E-waste Monitor. This largely ends up with recycling facilities that operate independently of manufacturers. And because e-waste isn't their problem, the manufacturers themselves have little incentive to design products with easy disassembly and recovery of reusable materials in mind.

The new devices with space-age-smooth casings are often virtually impossible to take apart, meaning even the precious materials they contain will end up in landfills. And for manufacturers, the faster we discard and replace them, the bigger their profits.

Yet for certain products, leasing models are already proving to make good business sense. Japanese electronics company Canon, has a scheme to lease large office printers in Europe, which Kuehr cited as an example of dematerialization. Hewlett-Packard and Xerox offer similar initiatives.

When a lease ends, Canon takes back the used printer, refurbishes it for the next customer or, if it is no longer in working order, ships it to its facility in Giessen, Germany, where it is broken down to the chassis. Parts are then reused in repairing other machines. This allows the company to recover 80% of the materials by weight, according to Canon sustainability manager Andy Tomkins.

Numbers game

Tompkins said Canon wasn't only motivated by environmental concerns. Considering the size of the machines — and the volume of materials involved — it "makes economic sense to do this as well," he said. There are also relatively few of these printers out in circulation, making it easier for them to be recalled than, say, cellphones.

But Tompkins believes subscription models could work for smaller, more numerous devices, if consumers were ready for it. Unlike with office machines, many private customers still want to own a product. Moreover, they want to own one that is new.

It would also require manufacturers to redesign their product lines — in the same way that Canon's made-for-lease printers are made to be taken apart with maximum recovery of materials in mind — and build facilities to undertake this work.

Even then, there is a limit to the volume of materials that can be recycled. Blair Fix, a political economist and author of the book Rethinking Economic Growth Theory From a Biophysical Perspective, points out that everything degrades and nothing is perfectly recyclable. "We're always going to need materials," he said. And right now, it is often far cheaper to produce new materials — like plastics from oil — than recycle used ones.

China cleans up electronic recycling Mountains of old electronics Guiyu in southern China was long considered the world's biggest electronics recycling site. And it was a highly polluting one at that. More than 5000 small family-run businesses recycled everything from screens to motherboards.

China cleans up electronic recycling A million little pieces Poor workers did much of the recycling — dismantling, sorting and processing the components by hand. This work often took place in homes or by the side of the road, and frequently with little or no protective gear.

China cleans up electronic recycling Burning plastic and worse But the process was very dirty. People burned parts or used toxic chemicals to separate precious metals and other materials from the components. The air was filled with toxins and the ground water became so polluted that it wasn't suitable for drinking.

China cleans up electronic recycling A modern facility In 2013, the provincial government stepped in. It built a large industrial park on the city's outskirts. If recyclers wanted to stay in business, they had to move to the facility, which was equipped with modern air and water filtration systems to protect the environment.

China cleans up electronic recycling Smaller margins, cleaner air By 2015, the facility was open for business. Having to rent space there cut into the profit margins of smaller companies. Some went bust, but the upside was that air quality improved dramatically. The streets are cleaner too, say residents.

China cleans up electronic recycling No more foreign trash This year, China decided it no longer wanted to be the world's dumping ground and banned imports of 24 kinds of waste. As a result, there are no more discarded and broken electronics arriving in Guiyu from Europe or the United States. Well, not officially.

China cleans up electronic recycling Illegal imports For years, China neglected local waste because so much was flowing in from abroad. It arrived better sorted than domestic trash and was more economical to process. Even now, some recyclers are turning to more lucrative illegally imported electronic waste.

China cleans up electronic recycling Time to start separating the garbage? But now Beijing plans to invest billions in household waste treatment over the next few years to deal with its domestic trash problem. According to local media reports, Chinese authorities are trying to encourage people to sort their trash properly at home. Author: Harald Franzen



Incentives for change

Kelly at the IIED noted that, in many cases, corporations do adopt environmentally progressive policies on their own. One reason is that sustainability commitments can enhance their brand. But non-renewable resources are also declining.

The E-Waste Monitor estimates the value of the raw materials thrown out in old electronics in 2019 at $57 billion (€47 billion). Of this, only $10 billion worth of raw material was recovered "in an environmentally sound way." Some of this value is in rare elements such as gold and those — like cobalt — that are becoming ever scarcer because they are essential to electronics.

Forward-thinking companies that start rolling out circular strategies now could have a head start if the economics shifts in favor of recycling, Kelly says.

There is little sign of companies doing so yet, though, and Fix says dematerialization electronics might require government intervention. Regulations could oblige manufacturers to take on the costs of disposing of their products, while public money could subsidize some of manufacturers' costs for setting up their own disassembly and recycling plants.

"If producers would market it this way, it could really make a difference," Kuehr said.