Is injectable HIV medication really a 'silver bullet'?

HealthSouth AfricaIs injectable HIV medication really a 'silver bullet'?
12/18/2024December 18, 2024In South Africa, injectable HIV prevention drugs could be a game changer, offering hope and protection to some of the most vulnerable groups. But high costs, accessissbility and effectiveness in women and the LGBTQ+ community remain a concern.