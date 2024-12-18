  1. Skip to content
HealthSouth Africa

Is injectable HIV medication really a 'silver bullet'?

December 18, 2024

In South Africa, injectable HIV prevention drugs could be a game changer, offering hope and protection to some of the most vulnerable groups. But high costs, accessissbility and effectiveness in women and the LGBTQ+ community remain a concern.

