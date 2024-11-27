Is Indonesia experiencing election fatigue?

As Indonesia carries out its first-ever simultaneous regional elections, important local issues hang in the balance. However, after a mammoth presidential election, officials worry voters are becoming ambivalent.

Indonesia held local elections on Wednesday, with over 1,550 candidates competing for regional leadership posts in over 500 regencies and cities across the archipelago.

This year's polls were the first time Indonesians elected local leaders on the same day across all regions, with posts including regional governors, heads of administrative regions, and municipal mayors. Vote counting is expected to last a few weeks into mid-December.

In Indonesia's decentralized political system, these officials are responsible for providing local public services and dealing with regional governance and budgeting decisions.

The regional elections come after the presidential and parliamentary elections in February. Former general Prabowo Subianto won the presidency and was inaugurated in October.

However, after the whirlwind general election season earlier this year, election officials are concerned voter fatigue could take hold.

According to a survey conducted in late October by the Jakarta-based research organization Litbang Kompas, approximately 43% of respondents in the populous region of Central Java were undecided.

Data from the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU) showed voter turnout during the February presidential election came in at under 82%. The commission set a target voter turnout rate of 82% for the regional elections.

Voter fatigue following series of elections?

Despite previously high turnout and high target, Idham Holik, a member of the Indonesian General Election Commission (KPU), acknowledged that one of the significant challenges in the upcoming regional elections is political fatigue or exhaustion among the public.

"This is an important issue for us to address. If such a situation arises, there is a potential for decreased participation. Meanwhile, we have a mandate to increase voter turnout," he was quoted as saying by the Antara news agency.

Voter fatigue is where the public becomes weary of continuous election processes requiring them to make decisions in multiple general elections.

To some extent, the public may even avoid consuming political news and refrain from going to voting centers. This could result in lower voter turnout, thereby raising questions about the legitimacy of the election results.

"There is a tendency for young people to be fatigued by political discussions from the last election, and now they are confronted with regional elections. This has led to reluctance or even delays in seeking information related to the regional elections," said Haykal, a researcher with Perludem, an Indonesian non-profit researching elections and democracy.

Haykal, who uses one name, told DW that disparities in political education, access to the internet and information across different regions have also contributed to the low public interest.

He added many voters find it challenging to obtain information about the programs offered by regional head candidates, which in turn could negatively impact the turnout.

Trubus Rahadiansyah, a public policy expert from Trisakti University in Jakarta, said that the nomination by political parties without reflecting on public's preferences could explain the lack of enthusiasm among residents leading up to the regional elections.

He told DW that many regional head candidates are unfamiliar to the public, and can be perceived as mere extensions of the central elite.

Indonesia President Prabowo Subianto casts his vote for local elections at a polling station in West Java Image: Algadri Muhammad/DW

Why are regional elections significant?

Regional elections in Indonesia have not been met with the same enthusiasm as the presidential election held a few months earlier.

Roni, a resident of Bogor, West Java, could not even mention the exact month of the 2024 regional election. "September?" he said when asked about the date by a DW reporter.

For Sofi, a student benefiting from a scholarship program provided by the Jakarta Government, the regional election is not merely about selecting a regional leader.

Her primary concern is that the next administration might eliminate the scholarship program she currently relies on. This uncertainty was the main reason, until a few days before the gubernatorial election, Sofi had not yet made her decision.

"If the regulation regarding scholarships changes, it will significantly impact my life," Sofi told DW.

Voters encountered floodwaters at this polling station in North Sumatra Image: Risky Cahyadi/Anadolu/picture alliance

For young people like Roni and Sofi, regional elections are about more than just casting a vote. The outcomes can significantly affect their lives for at least the next five years.

According to Haykal, regional policies will directly affect residents. He cited the example of how the formulation of the Provincial Minimum Wage (UMR) and the City Minimum Wage (UMK) are decided by regional governments.

Public policy Rahardiansyah said regional policies such as food security can have direct impact on people's lives. "Some regional regulations could allow young people to secure decent jobs," Trubus explained.

Edited by: Wesley Rahn