Is India's Modi too focused on his public image during COVID crisis?

Indian prime minister Narendra Modi has relied heavily on public relations andmanaging public perception since he came to power.

However, Modi's willingness to expend energy on maintaining his public image while India reels from the devastating second wave of the coronavirus pandemic has been called a colossal governance fumble by his critics.

This criticism comes as as those who publicly question the government's handling of the crisis have faced threats, intimidation, and arrests.

Meanwhile, senior government ministers in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have begun to actively take part in image-building exercises and engaging in arguments with opposition politicians on social media.

These activities were previously limited to the ruling party's spokespersons and its army of online supporters.

From 'vaccine diplomacy' to public image crisis

In January, India launched an initiative to distribute millions of its domestically produced coronavirus vaccinesto countries around the world.

The "vaccine diplomacy" drive was seen as an effort aimed at bolstering the global image of India, and by extension, Prime Minister Modi.

Three months later, the initiative was suspended after India's domestic vaccination drive was hampered by a shortage of doses, and as the country's daily number of coronavirus infections and deaths shattered world records.

Hundreds of thousands died due to a lack of essential medical supplies, as hospitals across cities became overwhelmed.

India also began receiving foreign aid such as ventilators and oxygen tanks, marking a major shift from its 16-year-long policy of not accepting help from abroad.

As a result, Modi's domestic and international image has taken its biggest thrashing since he rose to power in 2014.

Government credibility ratings have also plunged, with experts saying the actual number of infections and COVID-related deaths could be almost two to three times higher than official figures.

Modi's government received criticism not just from the political opposition and civil society, but also from quarters that had previously defended his every move, from demonetization to last year's migration crisis.

The BJP and Modi's image managers have responded by accusing critics of conspiring against the government to create what they have called a "false narrative."

"The government still appears to be obsessing about electoral fortunes and maintaining the popularity of the party leadership," Meenakshi Ganguly, South Asia director at Human Rights Watch, told DW.

"Politicians presumably seek public office because they have a genuine interest in delivering good governance and upholding rights. Hiding the truth, aggressively deflecting criticism, and punishing the messenger, is not good governance," she said.

Ganguly said that ideas for dealing with the pandemic coming from opposition parties or civil society groups were undermined by the government.

She added that senior BJP ministers were engaging in petty public squabbles.

In one instance, Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar and the youth wing of the opposition Congress party got into a social media spat after the latter provided oxygen supplies to foreign embassies in New Delhi.

'Concerted effort' to smear India's image, says BJP

Indian embassies around the world have also been embroiled in the government's image management exercises.

Last month, Foreign Minister Jaishankar instructed Indian envoys to counter the narrative in international media that Modi and his government have been incompetent in dealing with the COVID crisis, the Indian Express newspaper reported.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Social distancing, a farce? People — many without masks — shop at a vegetable market in Mumbai. India has been struggling to contain a massive coronavirus outbreak, with nearly 24 million infections recorded to date. The country has logged around 260,000 deaths linked to the virus. According to medical experts, these numbers are vastly underreported.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Shortage of essential supplies A young man unloads empty oxygen cylinders for refilling in Srinagar, Kashmir. India's health infrastructure has been under severe stress in recent days, with several states reeling under the shortage of medical oxygen, essential drugs, beds, health workers and vaccines, among other vital supplies.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Crematoriums overrun by bodies Volunteers at a nonprofit organization carry bags full of unclaimed ashes belonging to COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in New Delhi. As the intense second coronavirus wave grips India, apocalyptic scenes of mass cremations have emerged, as queues of bodies wait outside overwhelmed crematoriums.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Disregarding scientific evidence A man bathes in cow milk to remove cow dung from his body during "cow dung therapy" at a cow shelter on the outskirts of the city of Ahmedabad. Participants believe cow excrement boosts their bodies' ability to defend against the virus. The Indian government has faced heightened criticism for ignoring scientific evidence and warnings about variants.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Concern over new variants A worker carries bricks on her head in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The World Health Organization (WHO) has classified the B.1.617 coronavirus variant — first detected in India last October — as a "variant of concern." Epidemiologists note that this variant may be more resistant to vaccines.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up No nationwide lockdown Policemen check the credentials of delivery personnel from India's leading food delivery service, Zomato, in the southern city of Kochi. While Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has refused to announce a nationwide lockdown over economic concerns, several states have imposed strict restrictions and nighttime curfews to curb spread of the virus.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Scramble to reach home A woman arrives at a bus stand in Jaipur to leave for her hometown, after authorities in the western state of Rajasthan announced a lockdown. Many people have left bigger cities for their towns and villages in order to avoid a repeat of the massive migrant crisis that accompanied India's first coronavirus lockdown last year.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Living with the virus? A young man is seen carrying cans of beer as liquor shops in several districts of Uttar Pradesh are reopened. The northern state, led by Modi ally Yogi Adityanath, has registered one of the largest outbreaks in the country. In recent days, several bodies have washed up on the shores of the river Ganges, which runs through the state. Many believe that they belong to victims of the virus.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up Politics amid pandemic Catholic nuns wear protective face masks as they wait to cast their votes outside a polling station in Kolkata. The government has been under fire for holding regional elections and massive rallies during a time when the country was descending into chaos over the new surge. Since the onset of the pandemic, West Bengal state has recorded more than 1.05 million infections so far.

COVID in India: Life goes on as bodies pile up A long road ahead A man dressed as a clown sprays disinfectant outside a house in Mumbai. He told Reuters that he wears other different costumes aside from dressing up as a clown to raise awareness and spread information about the coronavirus. Many in India fear that the second wave is far from stemmed and if the virus spreads unabated, mass grief and mourning may soon be replaced by apathy. Author: Seerat Chabba



Baijayant "Jay" Panda, a BJP vice president and spokesperson, however, has denied accusations that the government has been overly focused on managing bad press.

"Very little effort has been devoted to 'managing the narrative,'" he told DW in an emailed response.

"It is shocking to see a concerted effort by many to deliberately paint only a negative picture of India," Panda said.

"For example, many Western media have been hypocritical in their India coverage, by flouting their own domestic practice of covering tragic news without compromising sensitivity to human dignity," he added.

He also accused the opposition parties of hypocrisy, by blaming the government for measures —such as easing restrictions — that they had been publicly advocating earlier this year.

BJP's media crackdown

Late Monday evening, Indian police visited the offices of Twitter in Delhi to inform the social media platform of an investigation into a BJP party spokesperson's tweet that was labelled on the platform as "manipulated media."

The Delhi Police, which comes under the purview of the central government, said the visit was part of a "routine process."

At the core of the investigation is a "toolkit," allegedly created by the Congress party as a method for highlighting and publicizing criticism of the BJP government's failures in handling the pandemic.

Pratik Sinha, co-founder of the Indian fact-checking website Alt News, said the toolkit saga shows that the Modi government is heavily focused on diverting public attention from its pandemic policies.

"This is not just image management but a well-thought diversionary mechanism," Sinha told DW.

"The pandemic is still raging, and people are still dying. So how do they distract people? By using these antics. They are simply picking up non-issues to distract people."

These diversionary tactics, Sinha said, have real-life consequences.

"A large population of the country is not questioning the government on core issues, such as why no other country in the world has had to deal with problems like black or yellow fungus during the pandemic," he said.

Sinha added that not only does the government distract people from important issues, but it also spreads "so much propaganda that many people are not sure what to believe and what not to believe."

He argued that it wasn't just during the pandemic that the government has deployed these tactics.

"But the deficit of trust in the government is far greater now and which is why we see their efforts have also ramped up to some extent."