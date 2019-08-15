 Is India′s central bank still independent? | Business| Economy and finance news from a German perspective | DW | 13.09.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

Business

Is India's central bank still independent?

When India’s central bank recently approved a $24.4 billion payout to the federal government, questions were raised whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pushed the bank into a more political role. So, has he?

Reserve Bank of India

Try as one might, cricket analogies, are hard to avoid when covering India. So, when the then Reserve Bank of India (RBI) deputy governor Viral Acharya said in October last year brought up different formats of cricket to explain the difference between the roles of the central bank and the government, we sighed.

The bank, he said, plays a 5-day test match while the government plays T20 — the shortest form of cricket — driven by short-term political considerations. "The central bank aims to win each session, but, importantly, also survive it to have a chance to win the next session, and so on." 

So, when the central bank recently approved a 1.76 trillion rupees ($24.4 billion, €22.1 billion) payout to the government the bank's role was turned upside down: the bank was now a short-term slogger not an elegant play-maker, if we use the same cricket analogy.

Read moreWhy India's central banker is a matter of hot political debate

The transfer came three days after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced plans to give India's stuttering economy a boost. The timing was not a coincidence, critics say.

The issue of how to finance social programs, while boosting growth and balancing the books, is one that bedevils all and all would be populist regimes. The issue has underpinned months of bickering after the resignation of the  bank's former governor, Urjit Patel, late last year after clashes with the government over using central bank reserves to boost growth. 

All eyes will now be on how the money is used.

Watch video 03:01

India hopes new budget will revive growth

Scraping the barrel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been under pressure to boost growth since his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was reelected in May, in part by playing up his welfare credentials. The problem is his government hasn't quite worked out yet how to increase tax revenues to pay for all the programs.

During his previous term, Modi tried demonetization to increase the tax base. The move failed to deliver the desired results. He then introduced a complicated Goods and Services Tax (GST) tax regime, but its unrealistically high tax rates put the brakes on demand, and it also has, so far, failed to live upto its potential. The government then more recently unveiled tax breaks for start-ups and an injection of 700 billion rupees into state-run banks, plus an easing of the rules governing foreign investment, potentially opening up the coal sector entirely.

New Delhi was seen by critics to have pressured the central bank into cutting interest rates in February, a pre-election calculation, they suggested. Some also see this political interference manifest in the government pressing the RBI to loosen restrictions on new lending by some of the weakest state-controlled banks. The limits had been placed to head off worsening of the country's bad loan crisis.

Watch video 01:31

Modi's opponents target his economic record

Economy in turmoil

Something had to be done, after all. The rupeewas Asia's worst performing currency in August after Chinese yuan, falling nearly 4%. The unemployment rate is at its highest level since the 1970s and GDP growth fell to a six-year low of 5% in the second quarter of 2019.

"It is definitely a slowdown," said Anuradha Saha, a professor of economics at Ashoka University, describing the situation as "grave."

Watch video 03:39

India's central bank chief resigns amid row

Modi's spending urges

In such circumstances, the government has now decided to take RBI's excess fund that is known as Contingency Risk Buffer (CRB). The Modi government says the RBI's capital has risen to an "excess" level and could be more usefully used.

In an article published in December, Arvind Subramanian, the government's former chief economic adviser, argued that of the RBI's total capital of 10.5 trillion rupees, between 5.3 trillion rupees and 7.3 trillion rupees was "excess" and that some of it could be transferred to the government coffers.

Supporters like RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch's leader Ashwani Mahajan say the RBI governor should work with the government or quit. "This entire talk of central bank independence is a Western concept. It is not acceptable and feasible here. India is a developing country our main priority is employment and growth of small-scale industries. RBI should stand with government on these issues," he said.

Watch video 02:01

Top economist warns India facing authoritarianism

Critics abound

"Nowhere in the world does a central bank give away its CRB to the government," Saha says.

"Governments that do not respect central bank's independence will sooner or later incur the wrath of financial markets, ignite economic fire, and come to rue the day they undermined an important regulatory institution," she added.

The RBI earns profits on its bond holdings and on currency movements and some of this is transferred each year to the government as dividends while some is retained by the bank as protection against contingencies.

Over the last five years, the RBI has transferred 100% of its profits to the government, compared to an average pay out of only 46.5% during the previous government. Not a single rupee has been added to the central bank's contingency reserves over the past five years, as a result of which RBI reserves today are lower than when the Modi government took over in 2014, Saha says.

The Basel norms suggest contingency reserves of around 8% of assets and for countries with more volatile currencies, reserves need to be around 12%. The RBI's internal research suggests contingency reserves should be maintained between 9% and 12% of assets. The Jalan committee, set up by the RBI in 2018  to examine the issue of reserve transfers to the government, suggested a number between 5.5% and 6.5%. The RBI maintained a reserve ratio of around 10% until 2013, which has now declined to 5.34%.

The previous two RBI governors, Raghuram Rajan and Urijit Patel, had refused to transfer the bank's excess reserves to the government, but that has changed with the appointment of Shaktikanta Das as RBI chief. 

Watch video 01:25

India, and its markets, anticipate Modi victory

Mixed interpretations

"There are perhaps two caricatured folklore narratives about this increased transfer of RBI surplus," says Partha Ray, professor of economics at the Indian Institute of Management Calcutta.

"The first one is: the government, facing a resource crunch, has arm-twisted the RBI to transfer some of its reserves, which is almost in the nature of family silver. This is not good for the economy. As when and if the economy faces a crisis, the RBI may not have adequate money to protect it. Also it denotes an erosion of the RBI's independence.

"The second, on the contrary, is: the central bank is a unique institution; it is backed by the faith reposed on it by the central government, and therefore, a huge amount of reserves with the central bank is in the nature of idle cash which could have been utilized more productively in the economy. This year, the central government has done precisely this."

Watch video 01:16

India aims to double the size of its economy

DW recommends

Why India's central banker is a matter of hot political debate

Raghuram Rajan, the acclaimed governor of the Reserve Bank of India, has said he will not seek re-appointment and step down after his term ends in September. What does this decision mean for the Indian economy? (20.06.2016)  

High hopes for India's economy after elections

The Indian economy has grown under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who came into office on a wave of economic populism. But anyone who thought India's growth would explode like its Asian neighbor China will have to wait. (19.04.2019)  

Indian leaders vow to fight poverty to win over poor voters

Poverty remains a major issue in the ongoing general election in India, with political parties promising numerous schemes to eradicate it. The government says rapid economic growth will put an end to the problem by 2031. (26.04.2019)  

India appoints new central bank governor

The Indian government has named deputy governor Urjit Patel to head the Reserve Bank of India after the current central banker Raghuram Rajan steps down next month. The appointment points to policy continuity. (20.08.2016)  

India's rupee dips after central bank chief resigns

The rupee took a hit after the shock resignation of central bank governor Urjit Patel. He has reportedly been battling against interference from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for months. (11.12.2018)  

Why India's tycoons welcome a new Narendra Modi term

Indian PM Modi needs to grow the Indian economy while building transparent governance of corporations. However, he must first overcome criticism that he is too cozy with India's corporate class. Murali Krishnan reports. (04.06.2019)  

Was Indian PM Modi's demonetization move a failure?

Despite India's surprise ban on high-value currency notes last year, almost all the money has made its way back into the nation's banking system. Analysts describe the attempted crackdown on illegal wealth as a disaster. (08.09.2017)  

Audios and videos on the topic

India aims to double the size of its economy  

India's central bank chief resigns amid row  

Top economist warns India facing authoritarianism  

Modi's opponents target his economic record  

India, and its markets, anticipate Modi victory  

India hopes new budget will revive growth  

Related content

Výroba, Škoda Auto India

India car sales plunging — what's behind it? 15.08.2019

India's automotive sector is facing a crisis, with a sharp decline in sales forcing manufacturers to cut back on production. Industry insiders warn that hundreds of thousands of jobs are at risk.

Indien Narendra Modi Werbekampagne Make In India

How has India's economy fared under PM Narendra Modi? 08.04.2019

Given PM Narendra Modi's mixed track record on economy, it's unclear whether his party will be able to replicate in 2019 the landmark electoral success it achieved in 2014. A setback at the polls remains a possibility.

Gebäude der Reserve Bank of India

India's rupee dips after central bank chief resigns 11.12.2018

The rupee took a hit after the shock resignation of central bank governor Urjit Patel. He has reportedly been battling against interference from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government for months.

Advertisement
DW Business Sendungslogo

DW Business - Europe

ECB 'infinite stimulus' boosts global equities - Cryptocurrency Warning -Heathrow drone protest  