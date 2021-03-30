 Is Hong Kong′s Oscars blackout a sign of Beijing′s crackdown on Hollywood? | Film | DW | 31.03.2021

Film

Is Hong Kong's Oscars blackout a sign of Beijing's crackdown on Hollywood?

Local TV canceled its Academy Award broadcast this year, despite two Oscar nominees from Hong Kong, raising fears of tightening censorship from mainland China.

Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao

Beijing's darling no more: Chloe Zhao

News that this year's Academy Awards won't be broadcast in Hong Kong—the first time the ceremony hasn't been shown on local TV there in 50 years —is raising censorship concerns.

Critics fear the move, announced this week, could be part of a broader crackdown on real or perceived critics of the Chinese government. In the case of the Oscars, they argue, the target is Chinese director Chloe Zhao, whose US drama "Nomadland" is the frontrunner to win the top prize for Best Picture at the Academy Award ceremony next month.

Media regulators in Beijing, according to Bloomberg News, have ordered state-controlled media on the Chinese mainland to not carry the Oscars live and to "play down" any reporting on the awards.

A still from Chloe Zhao's 'Nomadland'

Actor Frances McDormand in 'Nomadland'

TVB, Hong Kong's top free-to-air broadcaster, which is partly-owned by mainland business interests and is seen as very pro-Beijing, this week said it was dropping its planned coverage of the Oscars, an event it has carried live on its English-language channel every year since 1969.

Beijing: Wary of critics

TVB said the move was made for "purely commercial" reasons, suggesting no one in Hong Kong would be interested in watching. This seems odd, particularly this year, when two Hong Kong films are Oscar contenders.

"Better Days," an anti-bullying drama from director Derek Tsang, is up for best international film (the first Hong Kong movie nominated to that category since "Farewell My Concubine" won the Oscar in 1993) alongside short documentary nominee Do Not Split a look at Hong Kong's pro-democracy protests — and the brutal police crackdown of same— on the island in 2019.

    Author: Torsten Landsberg


"Nomadland" isn't alone. Many see the response against Zhao and the Oscars as part of a broader trend within the mainland government to pressure Hollywood into telling more pro-Chinese stories and to blackball any directors deemed critical of Beijing.

A segment of the ensemble drama "Berlin, I Love You," directed by and starring Chinese dissent artist Ai Weiwei, was cut from the final version of the movie because some of the producers and financiers of the film feared a mainland backlash.

The big-budget videogame adaptation "Monster Hunter" got pulled from Chinese cinemas just one day into its release last December because of outrage sparked by an ambiguous (but definitely unfunny) joke deemed overtly racist by online patriots.

A big market for Hollywood
Watch video 04:17

Ai Weiwei: 'The purpose is to censor every piece of art'

China has major leverage over Hollywood because of the sheer size of its market. If Beijing blocks a film from mainland release, that can mean millions, even hundreds of millions of dollars in lost box office revenue. That leverage is even greater right now, with China's cinemas open for business as theaters in many countries remain shut because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The irony, with regards to Zhao and "Nomadland," is that China could have used the Oscars to score major points. Zhao has the opportunity to become the first Chinese director to win the Academy Award for best picture.

Unlike Ai Weiwei, she's not a public dissident. Zhao's father used to run a state-owned steel company in China. Her stepmother, Song Dandan, is a beloved TV sitcom actress. Zhao's Oscar glory would have made for the perfect piece of state propaganda. If only Beijing wasn't so determined to control the narrative.

Film

Chinese filmmaker Chloe Zhao

Is Hong Kong's Oscars blackout a sign of Beijing's crackdown on Hollywood?

Local TV canceled its Academy Award broadcast this year, despite two Oscar nominees from Hong Kong, raising fears of tightening censorship from mainland China.  

