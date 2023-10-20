  1. Skip to content
Is Globalization a Blessing or Curse?

October 20, 2023

Globalization is often painted as a remarkable success story. But is that really true? China is building a container port in Peru to gain easier access to South America. And Ghana is drowning in fast fashion waste.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XkBb
DW "Global Us" Sendungslogo Composite
Peru Hafen
Image: DW

China builds itself a port in Peru

A huge container port is springing up in Chancay, 60 kilometers south of Peru's capital Lima. Financed primarily by China’s state-owned shipping company COSCO, the project is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.

 

 

Symbolbild Weltwirtschaft Global Economy Globalisierung
Image: Klaus Ohlenschlaeger/Zoonar/imago images

Globalization: A blessing or curse? 

Who are the winners of globalization? Does it genuinely reduce poverty and generate wealth for many? Large corporations have certainly made huge profits, but critics say there are too many losers – the planet above all.

 

 

DW Magazin Global Us | Ghana Altkleider
Image: WDR

Fast fashion’s dumping ground

Ghana is drowning in fast fashion waste: More than 70 tons of discarded textiles from the west land in its landfills every day. We visit an initiative in Accra striving to find solutions to the problem.

 

 

DW Global 3000 | Global Teen Emiliano Calleri Jasso Berri, Mexiko
Image: DW

Mexico teen dreams of film career

On today's Global Teen, we get to know Emiliano Calleri Jasso Berri from Mexico. He loves playing basketball and wants to work in the film industry when he grows up.

 

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

MON 23.10.2023 – 00:30 UTC
MON 23.10.2023 – 04:15 UTC
MON 23.10.2023 – 11:30 UTC
MON 23.10.2023 – 19:30 UTC
TUE 24.10.2023 – 23:30 UTC
WED 25.10.2023 – 02:30 UTC
WED 25.10.2023 – 21:30 UTC
THU 26.10.2023 – 17:30 UTC
FRI 27.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 | Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 | Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

 

DW Deutsch+

FRI 27.10.2023 – 08:30 UTC

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3