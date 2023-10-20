Is Globalization a Blessing or Curse?
China builds itself a port in Peru
A huge container port is springing up in Chancay, 60 kilometers south of Peru's capital Lima. Financed primarily by China’s state-owned shipping company COSCO, the project is part of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative.
Globalization: A blessing or curse?
Who are the winners of globalization? Does it genuinely reduce poverty and generate wealth for many? Large corporations have certainly made huge profits, but critics say there are too many losers – the planet above all.
Fast fashion’s dumping ground
Ghana is drowning in fast fashion waste: More than 70 tons of discarded textiles from the west land in its landfills every day. We visit an initiative in Accra striving to find solutions to the problem.
Mexico teen dreams of film career
On today's Global Teen, we get to know Emiliano Calleri Jasso Berri from Mexico. He loves playing basketball and wants to work in the film industry when he grows up.
