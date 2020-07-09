 Is Germany′s largest cultural institution too big to work? | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 09.07.2020

Culture

Is Germany's largest cultural institution too big to work?

The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation runs 15 museums, archives and research institutes. Experts argue the umbrella organization has grown too cumbersome, however — and advise radical changes.

Berlin's Museum Island at sunrise (imago images/Panthermedia)

It is one of the largest cultural organizations in the world: The Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation (Stiftung Preussischer Kulturbesitz, SPK) manages all of Berlin's state-run museums — a collective that includes 15 collections in 19 locations; the Berlin State Library with two locations, as well as different archives and research institutes. From the reconstructed Berlin City Palace to the iconic Nefertiti bust, its collection includes an incredible number of cultural treasures.  Nearly 4.2 million visitors flocked to the foundation's museums in 2019.

Germany's largest cultural institution was established in 1957 to bring together the archives, collections and art treasures scattered across the country and to preserve Prussia's cultural assets. Originally, the organization was earmarked for restructuring, should West and East Germany ever be reunited. When the time came in 1990, however, merging what were previously separate collections took priority over the creation of a new structure. The foundation continued to grow, for instance with the addition of the Berlin Museum Island complex.

The foundation headed by Hermann Parzinger currently has a total of 2,000 employees.

Watch video 02:35

Nefertiti: Egypt's most beautiful face

Too big, too slow

Its size and centralized structure make the foundation cumbersome, however. Decisions take too long and the flexibility of the individual institutions is practically non-existent. The problems are not new, which is why the Federal Commissioner for Culture and the Media, Monika Grütters, commissioned the government's advisory council of science and humanities two years ago to evaluate the umbrella organization.

Three years ago in their coalition agreement, the German government coalition partners stipulated the foundation should be "structurally adapted to the requirements of a modern cultural institution with international appeal." The WR, founded in the same year as the Prussian Cultural Heritage Foundation, advises the government and the German states on structural developments in science, research and at the universities.

The study has not yet been published, but various media have already reported on its results. The foundation has grown too cumbersome, the study reportedly finds; it is in danger of losing touch with current developments and debates — in other words, left straggling behind on the international stage. The study advises dissolving the current structure of the federal and state-funded SPK. To make matters worse, the central administration's tight-fisted budget allocations have resulted in leaking roofs and mildew in some buildings, according to the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Autonomous institutions with budgets of their own

Instead of a single large umbrella organization, the study suggests creating four independent organizations: one for the State Museums, including the Institute for Music Research, one for the State Library, one for the Secret State Archives and one for the Ibero-American Institute. The institutions would be run autonomously and — unlike under the current system — they would manage their own staff and budgets, a move designed to give the institutions the chance to push digitization and provenance research.

The study also suggests changes in funding. The federal government would then pay for the State Library, State Archives and Ibero-American Institute. The federal government and the state of Berlin would jointly finance the State Museums, while Germany's remaining states, whose contributions had shrunk in recent years anyway, would no longer foot any bills, nor would they have a say in the decision-making process. Hopes are that this would further streamline the decision-making process.

"It may not be possible to implement all of the recommendations as they stand," Grütters said. Unwilling to comment on details until the advisory council has adopted the report, Grütters nevertheless said she sees "a great openness and willingness on the part of all those involved to face well-founded, even far-reaching change." The study is to be presented on July 13.

  • Berlin's Altes Museum (Old Museum) (picture-alliance/imagebroker/J. Woodhouse)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Unique museum landscape

    The Altes Museum (Old Museum) is the founding building of the famous museum complex on the Spree Island. In 1830 it was the first public museum to be opened in Prussia. It was followed by the Neues Museum, the Alte Nationalgalerie, the Bode-Museum and lastly, in 1930, the Pergamon Museum. Since 1999, the entire complex has been listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site.  

  • A wide angle view of the rotunda at Berlin's Altes Museum (picture-alliance/dpa/H. Link)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    The Pantheon in Berlin

    The Altes Museum (Old Museum) houses statues, weapons, gold and silver jewelry of the Greeks, Etruscans and Romans. It does not only show ancient treasures but with its columns and splendid halls, it is also reminiscent of the epoch. The heart of the building is the rotunda, which is designed according to the model of the ancient Pantheon in Rome.

  • A museum visitor looks at the bust of Nefertiti in Berlin's Neues Museum

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    The star of the Museum Island

    The five museums were largely destroyed during the Second World War. The Neues Museum, which remained in ruins for a long time, was hit particularly hard. It remained closed to visitors until 2009. It presents exhibits from prehistory and early history as well as the Middle Ages. One exhibit is particularly famous: the bust of the Egyptian Queen Nefertiti.

  • Neues Museum, Museum Island, Berlin, Germany, Europe (picture-alliance/imagebroker/S. Kuttig)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    A temple dedicated to art

    The Old National Gallery, a replica of a Greek temple, looks particularly sublime. In front is the equestrian statue of the Prussian King Friedrich Wilhelm IV, who made the first sketches for the building's design. The museum shows paintings and sculptures from Goethe's time of Weimar Classicism to realism. The masterpieces include works by Caspar David Friedrich, Claude Monet and Auguste Renoir.

  • Berlin's Bode-Museum on the Spree River, a view of the TV tower in the distance (picture-alliance/ZB/K. Schindler)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Neo-baroque on the Spree island

    The neo-baroque Bode Museum, which rises like a moated castle on the tip of the Museum Island, is frequently photographed. It houses, among other things, Byzantine art, sculptures and paintings from the 13th to 18th centuries as well as a coin collection. All the artistic styles of a given period are displayed here together. The museum thus follows the concept of its founder, Wilhelm von Bode.

  • Berlin's the Pergamonmuseum under reconstruction (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Pedersen)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Construction Site: Pergamonmuseum

    Since 2014, the Pergamon Hall with its famous antique frieze has no longer been open to the public. The most famous museum on the island is being completely renovated. The construction work should be finished by 2025 at the latest.

  • The blue Ishtar Gate at Berlin's Pergamon Museum (picture-alliance/360-Berlin/J. Knappe)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Antique splendour in the Pergamon Museum

    Despite the ongoing restoration, visitors can still see the blue Ishtar Gate (above), a Processional Way from Babylon, and the famous market gate of Miletus. They are among the highlights along with the Pergamon Altar. The Pergamon Museum was the last of the five exhibition houses to be built. Its impressive exhibits make it the most visited museum in Berlin.

  • Masterpieces of the ancient metropolis and 360° panorama of Yadegar Asisi.

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Pergamon in 360 degrees

    Nevertheless, visitors to Berlin do not have to forgo seeing the famous Pergamon Altar. Since November 2018, the artist Yadegar Asisi has been presenting a huge panorama picture in a temporary exhibition building opposite the Bode Museum that stages the city of Pergamon with its altar in Roman times around 129 AD.

  • James Simon Gallery on Berlin's Museum Island (picture-alliance/dpa/J. Carstensen)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    A monumental waterfront visitor center

    The newest building on Museum Island is the James Simon Gallery by star architect David Chipperfield, which opened on July 12, 2019. It is the central reception and service building for all five exhibition halls. With around 2.5 million visitors annually, Berlin's Museum Island is one of the biggest crowd-pullers in Germany.

  • A view of Berlin's Museum Island from above (picture-alliance/dpa/B. Settnik)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    A master plan for the Museum Island

    The James Simon Gallery was built as part of a master plan to renovate and modernize the Museum Island. With the new central visitor center and the Archaeological Promenade, the individual museums are to grow together to form a common complex.

  • Berlin: Museum Island on the Spree with Bodemuseum and the television tower (picture-alliance/C. Reister)

    Berlin's Museum Island celebrates 20 years of UNESCO status

    Museum Island: UNESCO World Heritage Site

    Today the collections unite 6,000 years of human history. This earned Berlin's Museum Island the status of a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1999. With 2.3 million visitors annually, the Museum Island is a tourist highlight in Berlin. A stroll across the Museum Island is definitely worthwhile — even before the reopening of the Pergamon Museum in 2025.

    Author: Elisabeth Yorck von Wartenburg


