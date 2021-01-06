Is colorblind casting the secret to 'Bridgerton's' success?

There's love, intrigue and sex, ideas of class and rebellion against them: familiar themes that typically pepper a Jane Austen-esque historical romance.
Except that in the case of the new Netflix series Bridgerton, set in the British court of 1813, some of the main characters are People of Color. An atypical look and feel to previously all-white film adaptations like "Pride and Prejudice."
'Conscious decision to reinterpret history'
Casting actors whose skin color and looks vastly differ from the literary or historical characters they portray onscreen is known as "colorblind casting."
"The Actors Equity in the U.S. calls it 'non-traditional' casting," says Ellen Harrington, the director of the German Film Institute and Film Museum (DFF) in Frankfurt. "The traditional choice has been to predominate even minor roles, on-camera crowd sourcing roles or non-speaking roles with white people."
But that doesn't apply to Bridgerton. Casting People of Color in the court was a conscious decision to reinterpret and retell history, she explained.
The new Netflix series is based on the fictional, eight-volume novel by Julia Quinn about the far-flung Bridgerton family. However, Britain's Queen Charlotte, who does not appear in the novel, has been drafted into the series. By casting theater actress Golda Rosheuvel as the Queen (pictured top), series creators Shonda Rhimes and Chris van Dusen have resurrected a historical debate that Sophie Charlotte zu Mecklenburg-Strelitz, born in 1744, is said to have had African ancestors. This means she could indeed have been the first black British queen.
Producer and series creator Shonda Rhimes embraced colorblind casting
Rejecting 'white savior' stereotypes
The series takes this idea further, says Skadi Loist, junior professor at Babelsberg Film University, by asking what happens when we no longer make Eurocentric assumptions that "imagine our history as homogeneously white?" Why maintain the illusion that a fictional series can't tell a slightly different story?
The danger, however, is that viewers might take what is shown at face value; that is, perceive it as historical reality, says US sociologist, Matthew Hughey.
"Next to Rome, the British Empire was the largest colonial power in the world," he told DW. "The Queen is played by a Woman of Color, but what life was really like for most black women at the time is not adequately addressed."
It is always very difficult, he says, to incorporate diversity into a story and sufficiently highlight all perspectives and speak to all viewers equally. In his book, The White Savior Film, Hughey discusses how in Hollywood stories about People of Color are still mostly told from a white protagonist's point of view. All too often, the said protagonist rushes to the aid of his black counterpart — in other words, playing the "white savior."
He cites Green Book, which won the best film Oscar in 2019, as a fitting example. "Basically, these are terrible films because they show People of Color as stereotypes who need to be saved by white people who have the knowledge and skills."
Phoebe Dynevor (left) and Rege-Jean Page in the first season episode, "Diamond of the First Water"
Calls for more diversity in film
Since the 2016, the #OscarsSoWhite movement typifies efforts in Hollywood to introduce more diversity to the film industry — including having People of Color narrate from their perspective. Black Panther, starring the late Chadwick Boseman, is a striking example. Or Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, which also features Boseman in his final role before his death in 2020.
Films like these are often hits. "There is actually a very high correlation between higher profitability and a movie that shows a more diverse cast and world," said Harrington. But it isn't always done this way. So, the examples we're talking about are really exceptions,"
That correlation is evident with Bridgerton too. Launched on Netflix on December 25, 2020, the series is currently among the most viewed in many countries, including Germany.
Adapted from the German by Brenda Haas
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Spider-Man (2011)
In 2011, a young Black superhero took the lead in a top-ranking US mainstream comic: Marvel Comics had Afro-Latino teenager Miles Morales slip into Spider-Man's costume, while the series with Peter Parker as the original superhero continued as well. Morales, seen here in the 2018 film adaptation "Into the Spider-Verse," acquires his abilities, like Parker, through a spider bite.
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Black Panther (1966)
T'Challa alias "Black Panther" was the first Black superhero with supernatural powers in US mainstream comic books. He was created in 1966 by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. T'Challa is king of the fictional, vastly developed African nation of Wakanda. The acclaimed film adaptation from 2018 with Chadwick Boseman in the leading role garnered three Oscars.
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Falcon (1969)
The first Black superhero in mainstream comics whose life was based in the US was Sam Wilson, alias "Falcon." Raised in Harlem, he works as a social worker after the violent death of his parents. The martial artist with mechanical wings and a telepathic connection to birds guards over Harlem. He has also been of service as "Captain America."
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Green Lantern (1971)
The first African American superhero to appear in DC comics was John Stewart in 1971. He is part of the "Green Lantern Corps," the intergalactic militarized law enforcement organization that keeps order in the universe. As of 2012, in the continuation of the comic series, Simon Baz is also part of corps. Baz has roots in Lebanon, is Muslim and lives near Detroit, Michigan.
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Luke Cage (1972)
The invulnerable ex-convict is the first Black hero with a comic series named after him: "Luke Cage, Hero for Hire" appeared in 1972 and emerged from the "Blaxploitation" genre of the 1970s. The cheap, garish productions were supposed to appeal to the previously neglected market segment of the African American population. Luke Cage now has his own series on Netflix.
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Blade (1973)
Eric Brooks, or "Blade, " is half-human, half-vampire. After numerous minor roles, he was given his own comic series in 1994, in which he first goes on a vampire hunt armed with wooden daggers. Later, he uses a double-edged sword for hunting — as in the three film adaptations at the end of the 90s and beginning of the 2000s, in which Wesley Snipes impersonated the hero.
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Storm (1975)
The descendant of an African witch priestess is one of the most popular Black comic book superheroes. "Storm," or Ororo Munroe, is born with superhuman abilities and can, as a mutant, control the weather. Since the mid-1970s, she has been an integral part of the "X-Men," who fight for peace between mutants and humans.
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Black Lightning (1977)
Jefferson Pierce, born in the slums of a big city, manages to break out of his environment and wins Olympic gold as a decathlete. He returns to where he grew up to work with young people as a teacher. In the process, he comes into conflict with a delinquent gang. Equipped with a belt that gives him electromagnetic superpowers, he goes on the hunt for criminals.
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Cyborg (1980)
Victor Stone is seriously injured in an incident in his parents' lab. His father, a scientist, saves his life by turning him into a "cyborg," a hybrid of man and machine. Victor Stone alias "Cyborg" is a founding member of the "Justice League," a team of superheroes that protects Earth against alien forces.
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Icon (1993)
Due to a malfunction, the alien Arnus' spaceship explodes and his escape capsule lands in the South of the US. He then takes on human form, but retains his superpowers. He is virtually invulnerable and can fly. Due to the similarities to one of the greatest figures in the superhero comic genre, "Icon" is often referred to as "Black Superman."
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Static (1993)
As a teenager, during a police operation, Virgil Ovid Hawkins comes into contact with radioactive tear gas which gives him superpowers. He joins the "Teen Titans" and, as "Static," watches over Dakota City. There are repeated conflicts with other teenagers who have also gained superpowers during the police incident, but who do not use them to serve the public good.
-
12 Black superheroes from US comics
Ironheart (2015)
Riri Williams, a 15-year-old supergenius, uses stolen materials to build himself a superhero suit that resembles "Iron Man" armor. When she later actually meets "Iron Man," he helps her in becoming a superhero. Riri is found in the comic crossover story "Civil War II," in which different groups of superheroes fight against each other, along with "Iron Man."
Author: Philipp Marqua (als)