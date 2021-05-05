Is classical music colonialist?

Music students to Germany from abroad should be familiar with composers such as Bach, Mozart, Beethoven and Stockhausen. However, knowing modern Nigerian composers like Joshua Uzoigwe and Fela Sowande or the 16th-century Indian court musician Tansen is neither expected nor is their music taught in German music colleges.

"For the entrance exams, you have to be familiar with Western European music; you can't apply as a specialist in African drum rhythms," Julia Gerlach from Berlin's Akademie der Künste cultural institute told Deutsche Welle.

Oxford plans to change curriculum

The University of Oxford has recognized the lack of diversity in its curriculum. Recently, Britain's The Sunday Telegraph wrote that editors had seen proposals for changes to undergraduate courses at the elite university to include "more diverse" forms of music in its curriculum.

Professors and students had criticized that there were too many works by "white European composers" from the time of slavery, including music by Mozart, Beethoven and Haydn. According to The Sunday Telegraph, some professors view the Western grading system as a "colonialist system of oppression."

Black classical composers to listen to Scott Joplin (1868-1917) He died of syphilitic dementia and was buried in an unmarked grave. His opera "Treemonisha" wasn't performed until seven decades later. But Scott Joplin's "Maple Leaf Rag" and 43 other ragtime piano pieces made him one of the 20th century's most influential composers. Melody in the right hand, accompaniment in the left, and those syncopations! Jazz? No, thoroughly classical in form and structure.

Black classical composers to listen to Florence B. Price (1887-1953) 1933 saw the first orchestral premiere of a symphonic work by a black woman composer. The lushly orchestrated E Minor Symphony was one of 300 works by Florence Price, including chamber music, piano concertos, arrangements of spirituals and art songs. 200 of them, and additional documents, were found in 2009 in 33 boxes in a dilapidated house in a small Illinois city – Price's onetime summer home.

Black classical composers to listen to Anthony Davis (1951-) He was awarded the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in Music for "The Central Park Five," an opera about five New York black and Latino teenagers who were wrongly convicted of rape in the 1980s and later exonerated. His first opera "X, The Life and Times of Malcolm X," which premiered in 1986, also deals with the issue of race and political struggle. Anthony Davis is a solo pianist and music professor as well.

Black classical composers to listen to George Augustus Polgreen Bridgetower (1780-1860) Ever heard of the "Bridgetower Sonata?" Had Ludwig van Beethoven not had a falling out with his erstwhile friend George Bridgetower, he might have kept the original name and not renamed his opus 47 the "Kreutzer Sonata." The prodigious violinist performed for the American president Thomas Jefferson and the English King George IV. Yet he died in poverty, and little of his own music exists today.

Black classical composers to listen to Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges (1745-1799) France's best fencer, prodigious violinist, Marie Antoinette's violin teacher, colonel in the republican army during the French Revolution, Chevalier de Saint-Georges has been called "the black Mozart." Misleadingly so, since the real Mozart envied him for his accomplishments. Several operas, 15 highly virtuosic violin concertos, symphonies and chamber works issued forth from the Chevalier's pen.

Black classical composers to listen to Samuel Coleridge-Taylor (1875-1912) He's called "the African Mahler," but his late romantic concert music infused with folk melodies can stand on its own. Hugely famous on both sides of the Atlantic, the Afro-British composer toured the US three times and performed at the White House for Theodore Roosevelt. "Hiawatha's Wedding Feast" of 1898 was performed 200 times in his short lifetime: Samuel Coleridge-Taylor died at age 37.

Black classical composers to listen to William Grant Still (1895-1978) The first black musician to conduct a major orchestra, the first to write an opera produced by a major company and performed on national television: William Grant Still is known for his Afro-American Symphony of 1930 but was an oboist and jazz arranger as well. Having studied under the French avant-garde composer Edgard Varese, Still wrote 150 compositions, including Hollywood film music.

Black classical composers to listen to Wynton Marsalis (1961-) Called "potentially the greatest trumpeter of all time" by fellow-trumpeter Maurice André, Grammy Award winner Wynton Marsalis has spiced up the world of classical music with four symphonies and, most recently, his violin concerto of 2019. His music is infused with touches of jazz, gospel and spiritual, and his scope is inclusive, from big band to symphony orchestra and from quartets to ballets. Author: Rick Fulker



Future curricula will include a selection of non-Western music and popular music from around the world. The plans are to be officially published in the summer once approved by the university. According to the radio network Classic FM, the university does not plan to pare down the existing classical music classes.

Musical influence begins at an young age

"In Germany, we still don't deal enough with the topic of decolonization in music," Christian Höppner, Secretary General of the German Music Council, told DW, adding the focus with regard to the diversity of cultures should be broadened. However, he was adamant "it's out of the question to use past music eras and say that this is colonial heritage, so we have to cut that back."

British cellist Sheku Kanneh-Mason won a major German classical music prize in 2018

Classical music is not colonialist or racist, said Sheku Kanneh-Mason, a British cellist. However, in a YouTube video on "ITV Good Morning Britain," he criticized the lack of appreciation of music lessons in the UK's state schools. Blacks and other multi-ethnic pupils often aren't even trusted to play a classical instrument. "Very few Black people have the opportunity to experience [classical music]."

Musical diversity

As the umbrella organization for musical life in Germany, the German Music Council represents the interests of around 14 million musicians. Its Secretary General Christian Höppner is committed to ensuring that refugee children from Syria, for example, have access to the Western musical tradition as well as being able to practice the music of their homeland.

Christian Höppner wants people to be more curious about the music of other cultures.

"There is a tremendous wealth of knowledge that we are missing out on; ultimately it doesn't correspond to the sociodemographic makeup of our population," Höppner says.

Getting music schools and institutions interested in the music of other cultures is not easy. For instance, Höppner spent around 10 years trying to convince people to accept the Turkish baglama lute as a category in the "Jugend musiziert" competition (musical competition for young people) and then to introduce it as an instrumental subject in colleges and music schools.

The music of other cultures

People who are particularly interested in the music of other cultures have the opportunity to study ethnomusicology at some universities in Germany. There is also the specialized Pop Academy in Mannheim and almost every university with a music branch offers jazz and pop as a subject.

"To separate ethnomusicology and European music so strongly is a kind of colonial practice," believes music expert Julia Gerlach, who has been studying diversity in contemporary music for years. A lot has changed over the years, she notes, but it is still always presented from the perspective of the European who looks at a musical tradition, transcribes its music and then stores it in archives.

This type of preservation would perhaps not even be practiced at all in the original culture itself, as it may rely on oral traditions instead. "Some people are also demanding that the recordings may no longer be kept in ethnomusicological collections as that is considered a form of robbery."

Berlin's Academy of the Arts promotes international cultural exchange

Exiting the 'niche' zone

In a symposium held in the fall of 2020, Berlin's Akademie der Künste (Academy of Arts) explored the decolonization of contemporary European music.

Why is classical music even today perceived as more "cultivated" than, for instance, Indian art music? "It starts with the fact that the music of composers from India or South America is not seen as contemporary music at all, but as traditional music," says Gerlach.

The second part of the symposium that the Academy of Arts is organizing from May 6 to 9 will look for practical solutions. "It's all participatory and we don't know what will happen. The agenda will be worked out collectively during sessions to discuss listening habits," said Gerlach.

In addition, the international participants want to break free from their "niche" relegation at festivals and make it into concert halls. Some progress has been made, says Gerlach: "The academy has now also addressed colonization and opened its archives to discover what musical works from colonial times still exists there. There is already a rethinking taking place on many levels."

This article was translated from German.