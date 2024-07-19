  1. Skip to content
Is Apple helping Russia limit access to information? - Shift

July 19, 2024

Apple has removed VPNs from its Russian App Store. Why that is and how to use VPNs to your advantage. Plus: Are Meta’s AI versions of influencers a good thing? And: How to protect yourself from AI investments scams.

Tor project

How the dark web helps in fight for human rights

The dark web offers anonymity to activists, journalists and people who are politically persecuted.
Digital WorldMay 20, 202201:50 min
Roboter

What robots can and can't do

Though robots can be faster, stronger and smarter than humans, they still can't replace us.
BusinessJuly 19, 202203:38 min
Symbolbild Dating-App Online Dating

Do dating apps determine whom we love?

More love stories seem to begin with a swipe. At the same time, many are fed up with dating apps.
Digital WorldJuly 11, 202412:34 min
DW DIGITAL | Thumbnail für TopTechNews Video

Apple's VPN ban - And how it restricts Internet freedom

Apple bans VPN apps from its Russian App Store. Here’s why VPN access is being restricted in several countries.
Digital WorldJuly 11, 202404:10 min
Thumbnail | Top Tech News

AI Doppelganger – Cool or Creepy?

Meta bets big on digital doppelgangers on social media. Is that a cool idea? Or rather creepy?
Digital WorldJuly 8, 202404:23 min
Symbolbild Dating-App Online Dating

How dating apps are changing the search for love

Apps make searching for love or easy sex more convenient, but commitment is more complicated.
TechnologyJuly 12, 202402:02 min
Symbolbild Dating-App Online Dating

Can AI help you find love?

Anyone can use AI tools to improve their success at dating. But is it a good idea?
TechnologyJuly 12, 202401:47 min
Symbolbild Dating-App Online Dating

When criminals use dating apps to target victims

Romance scams are when criminals create fake identities to lure victims, including via dating apps.
TechnologyJuly 12, 202401:23 min
DW Shift Sendungslogo

Shift — Living in the Digital Age

Can I use blockchain technology? Will artificial intelligence take over my career? What exactly is "Machine Learning"? These are some of the questions „SHIFT – Living in the Digital Age“ tries to answer.

