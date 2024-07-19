Is Apple helping Russia limit access to information? - Shift
Digital WorldGlobal issues
July 19, 2024
Apple has removed VPNs from its Russian App Store. Why that is and how to use VPNs to your advantage. Plus: Are Meta’s AI versions of influencers a good thing? And: How to protect yourself from AI investments scams.
