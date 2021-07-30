 Is 3D printing the future of homebuilding? | Culture| Arts, music and lifestyle reporting from Germany | DW | 30.07.2021

Culture

Is 3D printing the future of homebuilding?

3D-printed homes can combine design, functionality, low costs and environmental concerns. Is 3D printing in construction the go-to technology of the future?

  • A housing settlement comprising of domes made of clay with two people tending to the garden

    3D-printed homes for the future

    Homes from the 'invisible city'

    Inspired by author Italo Calvino's novel "Invisible Cities," these houses near Italy's Bologna are part of the TECLA eco-sustainable habitat built by the Italian company World's Advanced Saving Project (WASP). Each home has an area of 60 square meters spread over two connected domes. Locally sourced clay was used to build these low-carbon structures and the furnishings can be reused or recycled.

  • A 3D-printed home by Kamp C in Antwerp, Belgium. The organization works towards developing sustainable building practices.

    3D-printed homes for the future

    Europe's biggest 3D-printed home

    This two-storey, 90-square-meter home in Antwerp, Belgium is the first house in the world to be printed in one piece by a 3D printer. It was built in 2020 and took three weeks to complete.

  • A 3D-printed home with large windows and a door, surrounded by a lawn and trees, built by Dutch architects together with the Eindhoven University of Technology

    3D-printed homes for the future

    The first milestone

    Earlier this year, Dutch architects produced this house, the first of five 3D houses planned under Project Milestone. The project is a joint collaboration between the architecture studio Houben and van Mierlo and the Eindhoven University of Technology.

  • A 3D-printed home surrounded by a green lawn

    3D-printed homes for the future

    Germany's first 3D-printed house

    This house in Beckum, northwestern Germany, was recently completed. Special mixes made of concrete and other reinforcing materials are used to build 3D-printed homes. Construction printers work from the ground up and pile on layer upon layer, following a blueprint, until the structure is complete.

  • A welcome center at Austin, Texas

    3D-printed homes for the future

    Saving the world

    Austin-based company ICON says it wants to "disrupt" conventional building methods to trigger new ideas and ways of thinking about construction, aiming to solve the global homelessness crisis. This picture is of a new welcome center at the Community First Village in the city.

  • 3D-printed cubicles on display at Winsun's expo park in Shanghai, 2018

    3D-printed homes for the future

    Acing 3D-printed homes

    Chinese company Winsun has been at the leading edge of 3D printing in construction. The Shanghai-based organization displayed these 3D-printed houses in 2018 in its expo park. According to Winsun, the company used recycled waste from steel mills, coal producers, power and chemical plants to produce these structures. In 2014, the company made headlines for printing 10 small houses in a day.

  • An impression of how a 3D-printed construction may look on the moon

    3D-printed homes for the future

    Home away from home

    US company ICON is also working on "Project Olympus" together with NASA and the Bjarke Ingles Group (BIG) to develop 3D-printed structures for the moon that will aid research and ultimately serve as an experiment for building human habitats in outer space.

    Author: Manasi Gopalakrishnan


Recently the first fully 3D-printed house was unveiled in the town of Beckum, in northwestern Germany. The two-storey residence, offering 160 square meters (1,722 square feet) of living space, is a project that was co-funded by the state of North Rhine Westphalia.

3D printing could be likened to icing a cake. The printer, held by a robotic arm, prints the material layer by layer, and leaves out spaces where doors or windows are supposed to be attached. This printing in layers allows architects a lot of flexibility in design as well as their choice of materials for building a structure.

"The special thing is that we, as planners, have a lot more freedom with the concrete printer… We can really play around with the form," Waldemar Korte, the architect whose company designed the structure, told German public broadcaster WDR.

Watch video 01:48

Can 3D printers print everything?

Creativity with a conscience

Also made with 3D printers, the Italian architects' eco-sustainable houses TECLA are made of clay. Built in Massa Lombarda, near Bologna in Italy, these habitats were designed by the Italian company WASP (World's Advanced Saving Project) and Mario Cucinella Architects (MCA).

TECLA — an acronym for technology and clay — structures are built entirely from local raw earth, according to WASP.

The project is inspired by author Italo Calvino's 1972 novel, Invisible Cities, which is a series of conversations between Marco Polo and the Mongolian emperor Kublai Khan. TECLA refers to the word "Thekla" that Calvino uses in his novel to describe a city that is always under construction.

These houses, according to the company, are a response to the  climate emergency we are facing today in the form of migration and natural disasters.

The circular structures, which cover an area of 60 square meters, have been created after researching local building practices, bio-climatic principles and the use of natural and local material. It is a nearly zero-waste project and even its furnishings are designed to be recycled or reused.

A TECLA structure can be built in 200 hours, its designers say.

Watch video 03:48

Redesigning public space through plastic waste

Concrete measures

German architect Waldemar Korte, predicts that — based on the current rapid development of the technology — building 3D houses may become cheaper than traditional methods of construction within the next five years. "We are much faster at building," says the architect, whose house in Beckum took only four days to build. "We need fewer people and that helps when you have a dearth of skilled people in the building industry."

Indeed, innovative concrete mixes and the sinking prices of concrete printers are driving down costs for printing houses all over the world, according to All3DP, a website that specializes in news about 3D printing.

Boston-based Russian company Apis Cor, for example, built a house in Russia in 2017 that cost around $10,000 (€8,400). The 38-square-meter home was built in a day.

Texas-based building company ICON, which works on developing low-cost housing, aims to reduce the price of a house to $4,000.

The Chinese company Winsun has also broken records by print-constructing 10 houses in one day back in 2014. Each house cost around $4,800 to build.

In an article published early this year, the website listed a number of printed constructions that were produced at very low cost and said that large concrete printers and innovative concrete mixes were driving the change.

Watch video 02:33

How do 3D printers work?

Concrete mixes are, as the name suggests, a mix of cement and sand, but many builders add geopolymers and fibers for reinforcement.

Lavacrete, which was developed by US architect Paul Schwam, is a mix of pulverized red volcanic rock, cement and water. It can withstand extreme weather conditions.

ICON recently built a series of 3D-printed homes in Mexico's Tabasco, which experienced a 7.4-magnitude earthquake earlier this year. The houses were mostly unaffected.

Out-of-the-world solutions

Many 3D-printed structures today offer an optimal combination of creative design and eco-friendly materials that can be built fast and at a substantially low cost.

US-based charity New Story uses these features to fund and build housing projects in South America.

Until now, the NGO has helped fund more than 2,300 homes in Mexico, Bolivia, Haiti and El Salvador. "Instead of waiting for profit motivation to bring construction advances to the Global South, we are fast-tracking innovations liked 3D home printing that can be a powerful tool toward ending homelessness," New Story's Chief Operating Officer Alexandria Lafci said in a statement.

In Germany too, builders are waking up to the idea that 3D printing could be an option to ease current bottlenecks in the country's building industry and resolve the shortage in housing.

So far, the new technology has not found a foothold in Germany, with only two houses made from 3D printing technology out of the 300,000 apartments built in the country in 2020.

interior of a designer house printed in 3D

The interiors of the newly-constructed house in Germany's Beckum

But companies are hopeful. "We believe that 3D printing would, above all, find a market in prefabrication," says Felix Pakleppa, head of the Zentralverband Deutsches Baugewerbe, adding that various parts could be printed in factory halls and then shipped to construction sites.

Meanwhile, companies like ICON have already moved their focus to space, where its architects are collaborating with the Bjarke Ingles Group (BIG) and NASA to create an autonomous construction structures on the moon to further research and "imagine humanity's first home on another world."

