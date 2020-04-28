Irrfan Khan: Indian actor dies at 53 after battle with cancer

The Bollywood star was one of the first Indian actors to make a real mark in Western cinema and had appeared in several Hollywood pictures, including "Life of Pi" and "The Namesake."
Indian fimstar Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53, his publicist said on Wednesday. He had suffered a prolonged battle with cancer.
"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," his publicist said in a statement.
Khan's international movie career included Hollywood hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Amazing Spider-Man."
more to come...
mvb/rt (AFP, Reuters)
