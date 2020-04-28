Irrfan Khan: Indian actor dies at 53 after battle with cancer

Indian filmstar Irrfan Khan has died at the age of 53, his publicist said on Wednesday. He had suffered a prolonged battle with cancer.

"Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him," his publicist said in a statement.

Khan's international movie career included Hollywood hits such as "Slumdog Millionaire", "Life of Pi" and "The Amazing Spider-Man."

Alongside Saeed Jaffrey, Roshan Seth and Om Puri, Khan was among the first line of Indian actors to leave a mark in Hollywood and Anglo-American cinema.

Irrfan Khan at The Sundance Film Festival in 2018

Long illness

The actor, who was was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, was admitted to Mumbai's Kokilaben hospital earlier this week with a colon infection.

After he revealed he had been diagnosed with the tumour, Khan received extensive treatment and recovered well enough to shoot "Angrezi Medium," the film which would turn out to be his last, and whose release this March was cut short because of the coronavirus pandemic, The Guardian reported.

Breaking into mainstream cinema

He was born Saahabzaade Irfan Ali Khan in Jaipur, the son of a tire seller, and went to drama school after failing as a cricketer.

The now globally acclaimed Hollywood and Bollywood actor struggled to make headway into the film industry in his early days, only finding regular work in small TV soap operas.

Khan’s breakthrough role came through the feature debut of then-unknown British director Asif Kapadia, whose 2002 low-budget film "The Warrior" was shot in India.

"The Warrior" went on to win the the Bafta award for best British film and was selected for the prestigious San Sebastian film festival.

Khan subsequently broke into mainstream films and alongside Bollywood, maintained a career in British and Hollywood cinema.

10 influential Indian artists Ravi Shankar In the 1950s, Ravi Shankar (1920-2012) was one of the first to popularize Indian music in the West. The meditative sound and the soaring drive of the ragas of this sitar virtuoso inspired and influenced different musicians, from violinist Yehudi Menuhin to Beatle George Harrison (photo).

10 influential Indian artists Zubin Mehta The star conductor was born in Bombay (now Mumbai) in 1936 and went to Vienna to study at the age of 18. Zubin Mehta has celebrated a successful career in Europe, the US and Israel, all while remaining connected to his homeland. For instance, he has created a foundation to support the popularization of classical western music in India.

10 influential Indian artists Yash Chopra The Hindi film industry would never have become such an internationally successful phenomenon without the late filmmaker and producer Yash Chopra (1932-2012). Known as the "King of Romance" of Indian cinema, Chopra was behind some of the cult classics that established the Bollywood brand outside of India.

10 influential Indian artists Shah Rukh Khan And here's the "King of Bollywood": Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, also known as SRK, is the most successful actor in India — he has more fans worldwide than Johnny Depp and Tom Cruise combined. His roles in hit melodramatic films have established him as the quintessential "romantic hero," with his humor and charisma definitely contributing to his charm.

10 influential Indian artists Raj Kapoor Kapoor (1924-1988) was one of the most influential actors and filmmakers in the history of cinema. The "greatest showman of Hindi cinema" conquered the hearts of the Indian people and critics alike in the 1950s. Instead of portraying heroic figures, he was one of the first to embody "the ordinary man" with likable weaknesses. He has been immortalized in wax at Madame Tussaud's Museum in India.

10 influential Indian artists Subodh Gupta Contemporary art "made in India" has been booming for decades, and one of the scene's most successful stars is Subodh Gupta. His works fetch record prices on the art market. Bihar, the state where Gupta was born, is one of the poorest in India. He uses ordinary items in his work that reflect his own childhood as well as India's 20th-century transformation.

10 influential Indian artists Kajol Award-winning film actress Kajol Devgan is one of the most famous and popular stars in Bollywood. The Indian beauty icon is also a social activist and the mother of two children.

10 influential Indian artists Arundhati Roy The Indian author was among Time magazine's 100 most influential people in the world in 2014. After winning the Man Booker Prize in 1997 with her novel "The God of Small Things," she became a prominent anti-globalization activist.

10 influential Indian artists A.R. Rahman The composer's film scores combine Indian classical music with electronic beats. A.R. Rahman's soundtrack for Danny Boyle's 2008 film "Slumdog Millionaire" won a Golden Globe and two Academy Awards — a first for an Asian. He was also included on the Time 100 list of the world's most influential people in 2009.

10 influential Indian artists Balkrishna Doshi In 2018 the 90-year-old architect was honored with the Pritzker Architecture Prize, the world's top award in the field. The jury noted his "deep sense of responsibility and a desire to contribute to his country and its people through high quality, authentic architecture." The Aranya Low Cost Housing, one of his most noteworthy designs, offers a solution to the housing shortage in the Indore state. Author: Anastassia Boutsko



