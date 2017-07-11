Ironman World Championship: Norway's Gustav Iden wins with course record

Gustav Iden, a 26-year-old Norwegian, won the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii Saturday, setting a new course record in the process.

Iden completed a course that involved swimming 3.86 kilometers (2.4 miles), cycling 180.2 kilometers and running 42.2 kilometers.

He carried a Norwegian flag for the last few meters of the race, clocking in at just over seven hours and 40 minutes.

Sam Laidlow of France placed in second, and fellow Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt came third.

Iden trained with Blummenfelt, who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics that took place last year.

It was the first time the competition was held in Hawaii since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

It was also the first time since 2009 that a German failed to place among the top three. However, one former German champion Sebastian Kienle, 38, placed sixth overall in this year's race.

