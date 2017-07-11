 Ironman World Championship: Norway′s Gustav Iden wins with course record | News | DW | 09.10.2022

Visit the new DW website

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.

Go to the new dw.com

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Ironman World Championship: Norway's Gustav Iden wins with course record

Those vying in the race must compete in swimming, cycling and running. Gustav Iden, this year's winner, clocked in at just over seven hours and 40 minutes.

Gustav Iden of Norway celebrates after winning the Ironman World Championships

Gustav Iden of Norway beat the previous course record by more than 10 minutes

Gustav Iden, a 26-year-old Norwegian, won the Ironman World Championship in Hawaii Saturday, setting a new course record in the process.

Iden completed a course that involved swimming 3.86 kilometers (2.4 miles), cycling 180.2 kilometers and running 42.2 kilometers.

He carried a Norwegian flag for the last few meters of the race, clocking in at just over seven hours and 40 minutes.

Sam Laidlow of France placed in second, and fellow Norwegian Kristian Blummenfelt came third.

Iden trained with Blummenfelt, who won a gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics that took place last year.

It was the first time the competition was held in Hawaii since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

It was also the first time since 2009 that a German failed to place among the top three. However, one former German champion Sebastian Kienle, 38, placed sixth overall in this year's race.

ar/nm (dpa, SID)

Advertisement