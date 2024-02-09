Irish women's basketball team refuse handshake with Israel

Ireland's female basketball team shunned usual pre-game courtesies when facing Israel in a EuroBasket qualifying match after being outraged by accusations of antisemitism.

Ireland's women's basketball team refused to shake hands with the Israel players at their EuroBasket 2025 qualifier in Riga on Thursday.

Prior to the game, the Israeli Basketball Association published an interview with player Dor Saar, in which she made allegations about antisemitism towards Ireland.

"It's known that they are quite antisemitic, and it's no secret", Saar said. "Maybe that's why a strong game is expected."

Basketball Ireland reacted with a statement prior to the match, calling the comments "inflammatory and wholly inaccurate" and indicated that the team would not participate in "traditional pre-match arrangements", such as the exchange of gifts or formal handshakes. The team also lined up for the national anthem by their bench rather than center court.

The Irish association has also reported Saar's comments to basketball's governing body FIBA and added it "fully supports our players in their decision".

Calls for a boycott

The match, which was moved to Riga because of the ongoing war in Gaza, went ahead despite growing calls for Ireland to boycott.

Ireland was the first European Union Member State to declare that a solution to the conflict in the Middle East had to be based on a fully sovereignPalestinian State, independent of and co-existing with Israel. Ireland's Minister for Sport Thomas Byrne said that the government couldn't intervene in the controversy, but said it was up to the world governing body whether the game went ahead or not.

In the lead-up to the contest, Israel coach Sharon Drucker criticized Ireland, stating they "did not respect" what the game symbolizes. Calls for a boycott only intensified after the Israeli team shared photos from a practice session days before the game that included a visit by soldiers from the Israeli Defence Force. FIBA has promised to look at those images and find out if they "contravene our values".

While Ireland did not boycott — the federation said the team would face heavy fines and expulsion from the competition if they did — several players opted not to travel. Former women's international Rebecca O'Keefe told radio show "Lunchtime Live" a boycott would send a "strong message of solidarity" to Palestine and that the players had been put "in an awful position."

Israel went on to win 87-57, in a game that was played behind closed doors for security reasons.

Ireland coach James Weldon said "for such a young group of players, they showed incredible maturity in how they handled a pressured week, it's been difficult for all of us."

In response to Ireland's refusal to participate in pre-match arrangements, Weldon added: "I would prefer to be talking about basketball and not this, we didn't engage in the pre-match activities as a direct result of those unwarranted and unacceptable comments from the Israeli camp about our players."

Israel coach Sharon Drucker says Ireland "received their punishment" Image: Schüler/IMAGO

Ireland "received their punishment"

Israel coach Sharon Drucker insisted that Ireland got what they deserved for their pre-and post-game antics.

"I've been in sports for many years, I have never seen such things in my life", Drucker is quoted as saying in the Israel Basketball Federation's official match report afterwards.

"There was no game where you don't give concessions, shake hands, congratulate each other. They took a step on an absolute way and they received their punishment today."

Israel's captain Eden Rothberg added: "It was much more than a victory, it became personal. It was hard for me to see them being disrespectful during the anthem, sport should be outside of politics and it hasn't been recently with the Irish."

Ireland is scheduled to host Israel in the return fixture on November 10.

