  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
China-Taiwan crisis
Russia's war in Ukraine
BRICS
Breen pictured at the Sweden's WRC rally in Umea, Sweden on February, 2023.
Breen died in a crash while preparing for the Croatia RallyImage: Hannu Rainamo/dpa/picture alliance
SportsIreland

Irish rally driver Craig Breen dies in crash

41 minutes ago

The 33-year-old Hyundai driver was in a pre-trial event test in Croatia, when his car went off the road. He was preparing for a rally next week, which would have been his second of the season.

https://p.dw.com/p/4Q199

Irish world rally champion Craig Breen died on Thursday after an accident in Croatia, where he was preparing for a rally next week.

Breen's car swerved off the road just after midday local time. The 33-year-old was with co-driver James Fulton, who was unharmed in the accident, Hyundai Motorsport said in a statement.

"Hyundai Motorsport sends its sincerest condolences to Craig's family, friends and his many fans," the team said.

The Croatia Rally, the fourth event this season, runs from April 20-23.

Rival teams and world motorsport's governing body, the FIA, also sent their condolences. 

Like father, like son

Breen is the son of former Irish champion Ray Breen. He followed in his father's footsteps, moving in 2009 into full-time rallying. He was known for his jovial manner, typically sporting a smile.

Breen won the International, British and Irish Fiesta Sporting Trophy titles that year, being crowned Ireland's Young Driver of the year, according to his profile on the World Rally Championship website.

In 2016, Breen got the chance to compete at the World Rally Championship's top level. He drove a DS 3 World Rally Car on selected rounds for the Abu Dhabi Total World Rally Team. He claimed a significant third place in Finland and several stage wins over the course of his career.

He was later picked up by Hyundai Motorsport, but failed to win a full-time seat with them.

Breen then briefly moved to M-Sport Ford to lead the team into a new hybrid-powered era of the championship, before moving back to Hyundai at the end of 2022.

BREEN Craig (irl), NAGLE Paul (irl), M-Sport Ford World Rally Team, Ford Puma Rally 1, action during the Rally Finland 2022, 8th round of the 2022 WRC World Rally Car Championship, from August 4 to 7, 2022 at Jyvaskyla, Finland
Breen competed with Citroen, Hyundai and Ford during his time in WRCImage: Nikos Katikis/DPPI media/picture alliance

rmt/msh (AFP, Reuters)

Skip next section Explore more

Explore more

Race car at the Rallye du Condroz in Belgium

Belgium: Two spectators killed after race car runs off road

Belgium: Two spectators killed after race car runs off road

The two spectators were aged 16 and 18. The driver and co-driver were taken to the hospital, but were not seriously injured.
CatastropheNovember 7, 2022
Skip next section DW's Top Story

DW's Top Story

Annalena Baerbock disembarking a plane

In China, Germany's Baerbock says EU on same page as Macron

Politics2 hours ago
Page 1 of 3
Skip next section More stories from DW

More stories from DW

Africa

Protest in Bahir Dar against plans by the federal government to dismantle ASF forces

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Calm returns to Ethiopia's Amhara after days of protests

Conflicts23 hours ago
More from Africa

Asia

A Balinese official confronts two tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Bali cracks down on disrespectful tourists

Society5 hours ago01:27 min
More from Asia

Germany

Former Bayern Munich coach Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Bayern Munich: The silent triumph of Julian Nagelsmann

Soccer18 hours ago
More from Germany

Europe

Mary Quant

Mary Quant, 'mother of the miniskirt,' dead at 93

Mary Quant, 'mother of the miniskirt,' dead at 93

Culture2 hours ago
More from Europe

Middle East

Israeli security forces drag a woman on the grounds of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in Jerusalem on April 5, 2023

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

What's behind hostilities at Jerusalem's holy site?

Politics6 hours ago
More from Middle East

North America

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Austin: US takes intelligence leak 'very seriously'

Conflicts18 hours ago01:05 min
More from North America

Latin America

An aerial view of the San Ysidro Point of Entry to Tijuana

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

China sees financial upside to setting up shop in Mexico

BusinessApril 11, 202302:30 min
More from Latin America
Go to homepage