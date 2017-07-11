Irish Nobel Peace laureate John Hume dies

John Hume, a key architect of Northern Ireland's Good Friday peace agreement, died on Monday at the age of 83, his Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) party said. "The death of John Hume represents the loss of 20th century Ireland's most significant and consequential political figure," SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said in a statement. "This is an historic moment on this island but most of all it is a moment of deep, deep sadness."

The Catholic leader of the moderate Social Democratic and Labour Party, Hume was regarded by many as the principal architect behind the peace agreement.

kw/rc (dpa, AP, AFP, Reuters)