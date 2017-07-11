 Irish foreign minister urges caution with EU vaccine passport plans | News | DW | 17.03.2021

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Irish foreign minister urges caution with EU vaccine passport plans

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney voiced skepticism about the EU's push to reopen international travel to the bloc. "Ireland will be very cautious in this space," he told DW.

Watch video 06:50

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney discusses EU vaccine policy

With the European Union hoping to reopen international travel this summer through COVID vaccination certificates, the foreign minister of Ireland has voiced skepticism about the rush to attract tourists.

"I think the EU needs to be cautious," Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told DW on Wednesday.

Coveney said he expected that many EU countries "will do their own thing when it comes to international travel" in an effort to prevent new surges in coronavirus infections.

Coveney said he understood that many EU members that are dependent on tourism have been pushing for a "safe way" of facilitating travel.

"But I have to say Ireland will be very cautious in this space," he said.

Blocking exports sets 'dangerous precedent'

Coveney was critical of threats to halt vaccine exports out of the bloc, saying such a move would be an "extraordinary decision."

Watch video 02:13

COVID-19: EU mulls issuing official vaccination status for travel

The foreign minister said delayed vaccine deliveries from companies such as AstraZeneca had been "hugely problematic" for the bloc, but added that halting jab exports would send a wrong signal.

"I think it would be a dangerous precedent for the EU to simply prevent the export of products that have been manufactured in the EU for a global market," he said.

Earlier on Wednesday, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen threatened tougher vaccine export curbs if deliveries were not soon met.

"If the situation does not change, we will have to reflect on how to make exports to vaccine producing countries dependent on their level of openness,'' she said.

The bloc's sluggish vaccine rollout has been hit with vaccine delivery delays as well as bureaucratic hurdles.

DW's Gerhard Elfers conducted this interview.

DW recommends

Coronavirus: WHO says benefits of AstraZeneca COVID vaccine outweigh risks

The World Health Organization still believes the benefits of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 outweigh concerns as the agency comes under increasing pressure to verify its safety.  

Courageous or insane: Madrid to open trade fair to visitors

In the past year, thousands of Spaniards died as COVID-19 raged in the southern European nation. The pandemic isn't over, but that's not stopping Madrid from breathing new life into the country's trade fair industry.  

Audios and videos on the topic

Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney discusses EU vaccine policy  

COVID-19: Germany's vaccine race against time  

German EU lawmaker Katarina Barley on vaccine dilemmas  

Advertisement