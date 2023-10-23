  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
PoliticsIreland

Ireland’s stolen children

October 23, 2023

Getting pregnant out of wedlock was long seen as a disgrace in Catholic Ireland. By 1998, more than 50,000 women had had their babies taken away and given up for adoption. Many of these children are now trying to trace their birth mothers.

https://p.dw.com/p/4XusL

They are also fighting for their plight to be recognized at last. Contraception and abortion were long banned, sex before marriage taboo, and sex education was practically non-existent. If a woman, nevertheless, fell pregnant, she was generally treated as the "guilty” party even if she had been raped. Whoever was unable or unwilling to have an illegal abortion abroad had no further say over the matter. The priest was informed and he decided whether the woman would be thrown out on the street, or sent to one of the 18 Catholic mother and baby homes. Paul Redmond was born in one of those homes. He describes himself and others in a similar situation as "survivors” of a scandal that is still rocking Ireland. The 59-year-old keeps on returning to the place where he was born, which now lies empty. He says that many babies were left lying in their beds there and their nappies were rarely changed. Children with a disability or another skin color were particularly neglected, according to Redmond. The consequences of this neglect were terrible. In the town of Tuam in western Ireland, local historian Catherine Corless discovered that the bodies of almost 800 babies and children had been concealed in a mass grave on the site of the former home. She prompted a national investigation into the scandal and went on to campaign for the exhumation of the infants’ remains. That is also something close to Anna Corrigan’s heart. She discovered that she had two brothers who were born in the home in Tuam. A death certificate exists for her brother John, but it’s unclear what happened to William. Exhumation and DNA tests could bring clarity. Anna is still searching for clues. She hasn’t given up hope that her brother William might still be alive.

Skip next section More on Politics from Europe

More on Politics from Europe

Heads of state and government pose for a group photo on the second day of the EU summit in Granada

Poland, Hungary oppose EU migration policy reforms

The two countries have rejected a joint statement on EU migration reform at a meeting of the bloc's leaders in Spain.
PoliticsOctober 6, 202301:33 min
A view of migrants arriving at the harbor of Lampedusa island, Italy.

EU moves towards migration deal

A key topic of the EU interior ministers' meeting in Brussels was migration and managing future crises.
PoliticsSeptember 28, 202302:26 min
The EU has been helping Kyiv export food, while blocking some sales in Europe.

European Commission to rule on Ukraine grain restrictions

The EU has been helping Kyiv export food, while blocking some sales in Europe.
PoliticsSeptember 15, 202302:45 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Politics from around the world

More on Politics from around the world

DW News Africa Moderator Eddy Micah (Artikelbild)

DW News Africa with Eddy Micah Jr., October 20, 2023

PoliticsOctober 21, 202326:06 min
DW The Day Moderatorin Nicole Frölich (Artikelbild)

The Day with Nicole Frölich: On the Offensive

Gazans are bracing for what seems like an imminent offensive by the Israeli Army. Troops stationed at the border were told they would soon see Gaza from the inside. All seems set for the incursion to start. The question is: How will it end?
PoliticsOctober 21, 202326:05 min
DW News Moderator Ben Fajzullin (Artikelbild Detailseite)

DW News Asia with Ben Fajzullin - October 19, 2023

The United Nations launches another appeal for emergency assistance in quake-struck Afghanistan. Tens of thousands are homeless. Winter is just weeks away.
PoliticsOctober 19, 202313:04 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up