 Ireland′s Leo Varadkar paves way for fresh elections | News | DW | 12.01.2020

News

Ireland's Leo Varadkar paves way for fresh elections

The Taoiseach has said he will consult with his cabinet before announcing a date. New elections could take place as early as February.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Irish Prime Minister) awaits for European Council President Donald Tusk in the Government Buildings in Dublin, to consider any requests from the UK to delay Brexit.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday announced plans for fresh elections but stopped short of setting a date.

"I have made a decision but there is some respective protocol around this so I would like to speak to the cabinet and the leader of the opposition," Varadkhar told Irish broadcaster RTE. "The cabinet will meet on Tuesday and the Dail (the lower house of parliament) will reconvene on Wednesday."

The Taoiseach, the Irish name for the prime minister and head of government, said he had initially wanted to have the vote in the summer.

Media outlets and lawmakers, including independent Michael Lowry, suggested that elections would now take place on February 7, days after the UK is exit the EU and begin a yearlong transition period out of the bloc.

Varadkar's conservative Fine Gale has led a minority government since 2016 after junior coalition partner Fianna Fail said they would extend a three-year cooperation deal through to 2020.

Read more: At Irish border, Brexit evokes history of violence

More to follow…

ls/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Northern Ireland breaks years of deadlock with new leaders

The country has had its main parties at loggerheads since January 2017 but now that has come to an end. The DUP's Arlene Foster has been appointed as First Minister, with Sinn Fein's Michelle O'Neill her deputy. (11.01.2020)  

At Irish border, Brexit evokes history of violence

The Irish border has become the central sticking point in the EU-UK Brexit negotiations. For locals, the prospect of a hard border has brought memories of violence into sharper focus, Arthur Sullivan reports. (14.11.2018)  

