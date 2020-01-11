Ireland's Leo Varadkar paves way for fresh elections

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday announced plans for fresh elections but stopped short of setting a date.

"I have made a decision but there is some respective protocol around this so I would like to speak to the cabinet and the leader of the opposition," Varadkhar told Irish broadcaster RTE. "The cabinet will meet on Tuesday and the Dail (the lower house of parliament) will reconvene on Wednesday."

The Taoiseach, the Irish name for the prime minister and head of government, said he had initially wanted to have the vote in the summer.

Media outlets and lawmakers, including independent Michael Lowry, suggested that elections would now take place on February 7, days after the UK is exit the EU and begin a yearlong transition period out of the bloc.

Varadkar's conservative Fine Gale has led a minority government since 2016 after junior coalition partner Fianna Fail said they would extend a three-year cooperation deal through to 2020.

Read more: At Irish border, Brexit evokes history of violence

More to follow…

ls/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.