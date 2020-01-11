 Ireland′s Leo Varadkar paves way for fresh elections | News | DW | 12.01.2020

News

Ireland's Leo Varadkar paves way for fresh elections

The Taoiseach has said he would consult with his cabinet before announcing a date. But lawmakers and media outlets have suggested that the country could head to the polls as early as February 7, just days after Brexit.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar (Irish Prime Minister) awaits for European Council President Donald Tusk in the Government Buildings in Dublin, to consider any requests from the UK to delay Brexit.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar on Sunday announced plans for fresh elections but stopped short of setting a date.

"I have made a decision but there is some respective protocol around this so I would like to speak to the cabinet and the leader of the opposition," Varadkar told Irish broadcaster RTE. "The cabinet will meet on Tuesday and the Dail (the lower house of parliament) will reconvene on Wednesday."

Read more: Brexit: Why is the Irish backstop so controversial?

'Circumstances changed'

The Taoiseach, the Irish name for the prime minister and head of government, said he had initially wanted to have the vote in the summer.

"I have to acknowledge that circumstances have changed," Varadkar said. "We have a deal on Brexit and in many ways that was the big job of this government, our magnum opus, to secure a deal on Brexit."

Read more: At Irish border, Brexit evokes history of violence

Ireland's Prime Minister (Taoiseach) Leo Varadkar waves as he meets Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson in Dublin, Ireland

Varadkar (right) said his government had effectively completed its mission on securing a Brexit deal

Post-Brexit vote

Media outlets and lawmakers, including independent Michael Lowry, suggested that elections would now take place on February 7, days after the UK is exit the EU and begin a yearlong transition period out of the bloc.

Varadkar's conservative Fine Gale has led a minority government since 2016 after junior coalition partner Fianna Fail said they would extend a three-year cooperation deal through to 2020.

Read more: Irish whiskey renaissance: The 'water of life' flows again

ls/rc (Reuters, AFP)

Every evening, DW's editors send out a selection of the day's hard news and quality feature journalism. You can sign up to receive it directly here.

  • Free Irish State Signing The Anglo-Irish Treaty (Getty Images/Topical Press Agency)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    The Irish Free State

    Britain's response to Irish demands for independence was devolution within the UK, or home rule. Pro-British Unionists didn't want to be governed by Dublin, so two parliaments were set up, for Northern and Southern Ireland. However, nationalists still pushed for full independence and in 1922 Southern Ireland was superseded by the Irish Free State as enshrined in the Anglo-Irish Treaty (pictured).

  • Karte Provinzen Irland ENG

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    The Six Counties

    Northern Ireland had been carved in a way that allowed Protestant loyalists to stay in control, but also ensure the region was large enough to be viable. It included four majority-Protestant counties in the ancient province of Ulster, as well as the two Catholic nationalist counties. Three of Ulster's counties — Donegal, Monaghan and Cavan — were placed on the Southern Ireland side of the border.

  • Film PUCKOON 2002 (picture alliance/Everett Collection/United Artists)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    No laughing matter?

    Involving members of the British, Irish and devolved Belfast governments, a 1924-25 boundary commission looked at the whether the border should stay where it was. It broadly remained in the same place, often cutting through communities across its 310 miles. The Spike Milligan novel "Puckoon," made into a film (above), charted the problems brought to a fictional Irish village divided by the border.

  • The border in County Monaghan in 1957 (picture alliance/AP Images/S. Smart)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Roadside customs checks

    The new border's checkpoints initially regulated the movement of certain goods, with movement of people being free. However, the Anglo-Irish Trade War of the 1930s saw tariffs imposed on foods and later coal and steel. The dispute ended in 1936, but Ireland still pursued protectionist policies into the 1950s. Customs stayed in place until the advent of the EU Single Market in 1993.

  • South Armagh 1976 (picture alliance/empics/PA)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Bloody legacy

    With an escalation in fighting in Northern Ireland in 1969, British troops were sent to the province, fueling nationalist resentment. The border was heavily guarded to stop weapons smuggling from the Republic. The South Armagh stretch was particularly notorious. The Irish Republican Army's South Armagh Brigade is thought to have killed about 165 British troops and police from 1970 to 1997.

  • Irish police in the Republic

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    South of the Border

    The border was also policed by the Republic of Ireland's security forces, who intensified their anti-terror efforts in the late 1970s. They worked with the British, but the working relationship was not an easy one. To communicate with Irish counterparts, British troops at one time had to speak to the Northern Irish police, who would contact the Irish police, who would then call the Irish army.

  • British paratrooper

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Watchtowers and rifle sights

    Despite the end of customs in 1993, the threat of terror still loomed and the border remained militarized, with watchtowers and soldiers. After the 1998 Good Friday Agreement — which brought back devolved government to Northern Ireland and sought to address issues such as policing and paramilitarism — the IRA eventually halted its campaign of violence as border security disappeared.

  • Northern Ireland 97th Giro d'Italia (picture alliance/dpa/P. McErlane)

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Barely noticeable

    The border today is as invisible as it has ever been, with free movement of traffic between the Republic and the North. The picture shows two policemen, one British, one Irish, watching as a foreign leg of the 2014 Giro d'Italia crosses the border in Armagh.

  • Protest against Brexit (picture alliance/empics/N. Carson/PA Wire )

    Northern Ireland's changing border

    Anything to declare?

    There are fears that Brexit would make a hard border necessary, given that Britain appears set to leave the EU Customs Union and Single Market. The border issue is one of three conditions laid out by the EU for trade talks to begin. Brussels says there must be no hard border. Campaigners, like those pictured above, have sought to remind the public of what such a frontier would look like.

    Author: Richard Connor


