Ireland votes on changing sexist language in constitution
Jessica Saltz
03/08/2024
March 8, 2024
This International Women's Day people in Ireland are voting in a referendum to decide whether to change language deemed sexist and old-fashioned in their constitution. The proposals would largely be symbolic, but they have still caused controversy.