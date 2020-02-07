Ireland elections: Exit poll shows three-way tie

Millions headed to vote in Ireland on Saturday, with an initial exit poll showing a virtual three-way tie for the major parties. The poll show a huge resurgence for the left-wing Sinn Fein party.

Prime Minister Leo Varadkar's Fine Gael party are set to narrowly come ahead with 22.4% of the vote share, closely followed by Sinn Fein on 22.3% and opposition party Fianna Fail on 22.2%, according to a poll by Ipsos MRBI.

Statistically the result is a dead heat, according to national broadcaster RTE. The Greens and Labour took fourth and fifth places, with several smaller parties receiving less than 5% of the vote share.

Frustration with economic austerity and an ongoing housing crisis have fueled the rise of Sinn Fein, which is committed to the reunification of Ireland and is still sidelined by the political establishment for its links to the IRA.

Dead heat

The poll puts Sinn Fein in a dead heat with the two parties that traditionally dominate Irish politics: Fine Gael and the opposition Fianna Fail.

Varadkar's party has been in government since 2011. He was a key negotiator for the EU in Brexit talks with the UK, Ireland being the only country with which the UK shares a land border.

Sinn Fein is unlikely to form the next government as both major parties refuse to work with them. But the party's resurgence is likely to shape the policies of the next Irish government.

Counting begins at 0900 UTC on Sunday and results are expected later in the day. If the exit polls are correct coalition negotiations would be necessary as no party would have a majority.

