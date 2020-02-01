Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdraws from race

The designated candidate to be Iraq's new prime minister, Mohammed Allawi, has announced the withdrawal of his candidacy. The news came just hours after parliament adjourned a session to approve his cabinet choices.
Allawi took to twitter to say that "certain politicians had placed obstacles in his way".
President Barham Salih was expected to begin discussions to choose a new candidate for prime minister.
dvv/rc (Reuters)