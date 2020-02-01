 Iraq′s Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdraws from race | News | DW | 01.03.2020

News

Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdraws from race

The designated candidate to be Iraq's new prime minister, Mohammed Allawi, has announced the withdrawal of his candidacy. The news came just hours after parliament adjourned a session to approve his cabinet choices.

Iraq's former communications minister Mohammed Tawfiq Allawi speaks after assigned by Iraq's president Barham Salih to form a new government, in Baghdad, Iraq on February 1, (picture-alliance/AA/IRAQI PRESIDENCY PRESS OFFICE)

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mohammed Allawi withdrew his candidacy on Sunday, just hours after the parliament adjourned a session to approve his cabinet because of a low turnout of lawmakers. 

Allawi took to twitter to say that "certain politicians had placed obstacles in his way".

President Barham Salih was expected to begin discussions to choose a new candidate for prime minister. 

dvv/rc (Reuters)

