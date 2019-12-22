 Iraq′s president threatens to quit after rejecting Iran′s allies in parliament | News | DW | 26.12.2019

We use cookies to improve our service for you. You can find more information in our data protection declaration.

More info OK
  1. Inhalt
  2. Navigation
  3. Weitere Inhalte
  4. Metanavigation
  5. Suche
  6. Choose from 30 Languages
Advertisement

News

Iraq's president threatens to quit after rejecting Iran's allies in parliament

Iraq has been thrown into deeper political crisis after the president rejected a pro-Iran candidate for premier and threatened to resign. The protest movement welcomed the president's decision.

Iraqi President Barham Salih (picture-alliance/AP Photo/C. Ena)

Iraq's president offered to resign on Thursday after he refused to designate the prime minister candidate put forward by a pro-Iran coalition.

Barham Salih's announcement plunges the country deeper into political crisis and uncertainty amid three months of anti-government protests.

In a letter to parliament, he said that in order "to avoid more bloodshed and maintain peace" he refused to nominate Asaad al-Eidani to the premiership.

Read moreIraq protests: Assassinations and kidnappings haunting activists 

As the decision may be interpreted as violating the constitution, he said members of parliament could decide whether to accept his resignation as "they see fit."

The governor of the southern Basra province, Eidani's name was put forward by the Bina coalition led by the Fatah bloc. The coalition includes leaders of the Iran-supported paramilitary Popular Mobilization Forces.

Protesters demanding an independent technocratic government devoid of established political elites they view as corrupt had rejected Eidani when he was put forward on Wednesday. Eidani had helped crush previous demonstrations in oil-rich Basra province last year.

In Baghdad's Tahrir Square, a center of the protest movement, crowds cheered the president's announcement.

The protest movement emerged against corruption, economic woes and poor infrastructure but has increasingly directed its anger at Iran's influence in the country and the entire political class. At least 450 people have been killed and thousands wounded by security forces and militia since October 1.

Read moreOpinion: Iraq's post-Saddam political order has failed

Watch video 05:43

Iraq: Consequences of corruption

Deadlock, crisis and uncertainty 

According to Iraq's constitution, the largest bloc in parliament has the right to nominate the new prime minister, who then must be designated by the president. 

Two deadlines to name a new prime minister following Adel Abdel Mahdi's resignation last month under pressure from protesters and Iraq's top Shiite cleric have been missed amid squabbling over which is the largest bloc in parliament.

The Sairoon list, led by Shiite cleric Moqtada Sadr, opposes Iranian influence and also claims the right to name the prime minister because it won the largest number of seats in 2018 parliamentary polls. But the numbers in the blocs have shifted since the election as a number of lawmakers left some blocs and joined others.

In reaction to Salih's move, the Sairoon bloc said it supported picking an independent premier.

"Stances giving precedence to Iraq's interests, over personal and class interests, are worth respect and appreciation. Iraq is more important than candidates," the bloc said in a statement.

It's unclear whether parliament will accept the resignation of Salih, who is viewed as a moderate, non-sectarian reformer with good ties with the West.

Either way, the move is likely to heighten political deadlock and polarization. After the announcement, the president flew from Baghdad to his hometown Sulaimaniyah in the northern autonomous Kurdish region.

"The president has found himself between the rock of the pro-Iran parties and the hard place of the people, but he chose to side with the protesters," political analyst Ahmed Younis told Reuters.

"By saying he is ready to resign he is responding to pressure from Iran and its allies, saying he would rather quit than be a scapegoat. He pulled the rug from under the pro-Iran parties and chose to stand with the protesters."

cw/kl (AFP, AP, dpa, Reuters)

Every evening, DW sends out a selection of the day's news and features. Sign up here.

 

DW recommends

Iraq protests: Thousands rally ahead of naming of interim prime minister

Demonstrators are flooding the streets of cities in southern Iraq as the midnight deadline to announce an interim prime minister looms. They complain that the likely choice has close ties with Iran. (22.12.2019)  

Iraq: New election law paves way for more independent candidates

After months of deadly protests, Iraq's parliament has approved a new election law that upends parts of the post-US invasion system. A prominent Shiite cleric said the law "will get rid of all corrupt parties." (25.12.2019)  

Iraq protests: Assassinations and kidnappings haunting activists

Outgoing Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi has stressed Iraq's committment to protect human rights and the right to peaceful protest, however, activists continue to face threats, kidnappings and assassinations. (11.12.2019)  

Opinion: Iraq's post-Saddam political order has failed

Nothing is going well in Iraq. The population is poor, the political class is corrupt. Young people are rising up and there could be one big loser, writes Rainer Hermann of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung. (03.12.2019)  

Iraq Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi says he will resign

Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi said Friday he would submit his resignation to parliament, just hours after the country's top Shiite cleric put pressure on the government. (29.11.2019)  

Iraqi parliament elects Kurdish moderate Barham Salih as new president

The Iraqi parliament has elected veteran Kurdish politician Barham Salih as president. The vote threw a spotlight on the deep divisions within the Kurdish camp. (02.10.2018)  

WWW links

Daily Bulletin registration form

Newsletter registration  

Audios and videos on the topic

Iraq: Consequences of corruption  

Related content

Irak Protest

Iraq protests: Thousands rally ahead of naming of interim prime minister 22.12.2019

Demonstrators are flooding the streets of cities in southern Iraq as the midnight deadline to announce an interim prime minister looms. They complain that the likely choice has close ties with Iran.

Iran Teheran | Präsident Hassan Rouhani

Iran: The new year brings fears of fresh violence 26.12.2019

Threats of war, economic crisis and brutally suppressed protests came to define Iran in 2019. Parliamentary elections are scheduled for March. But prospects for improvement in 2020 are not good.

Iran Teheran | Beerdigung von Pedram Jafari der bei Protesten getötet wurde

Amnesty says more than 300 killed in Iran protest crackdown 16.12.2019

The rights group described a brutal campaign to kill protesters and mass arrests to intimidate. Revised estimates say the death toll in a three-day crackdown in November was at least 304.

Advertisement