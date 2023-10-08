Iraq's lost generation - The children of IS

There are tens of thousands of "children of IS", whose families pledged allegiance to the self-proclaimed caliphate. They’re now stigmatized, and their existence is not legally recognized in "Post-IS" Iraq.

Without identification documents, they have no access to medical care, food aid, or education. This unprecedented investigation gives a voice to these children, the social outcasts of a new Iraq, whom only a handful of NGOs are trying to help. The filmmakers journey to war-torn areas around the Mosul area, Iraqi Kurdistan and Northeastern Syria, to meet a generation who endured the reign of the "Islamic State" and a violent war for liberation, and are now seeking a future as they balance resilience with a desire for revenge.