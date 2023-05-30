  1. Skip to content
Iraq

Iraq’s Lost Beauty

38 minutes ago

Latif Al Ani is one of Iraq‘s most famous photographers. His images depict life in cosmopolitan Iraq, spanning from the 1950s to the 1970s.

https://p.dw.com/p/4RhtZ
Image: Las Belgas

Now, Al Ani travels through his country, in search of the people and places he photographed back then.

Image: Las Belgas

Latif Al Ani was born in Baghdad in 1932. When he was 15, his brother gave him a camera and the teenager began to photograph his surroundings. Later, he made this hobby into his profession. Al Ani‘s black-and-white photographs embody a unique visual memory of the heyday of a now troubled country. They depict a vibrant Iraqi culture, in all its richness and complexity and provide deep insight into a part of history unfamiliar to most. 

Image: Las Belgas

 

When Saddam Hussein seized power in the late 1970s, Al Ani stopped taking photographs. More than 30 years later, in 2015, he was awarded the Dutch Prince Claus Prize, a prestigious award for special cultural achievement. In 2016, early works by the photographer were shown in the Iraqi pavilion at the Venice Biennale.

Image: Las Belgas

 

This late-in-life recognition inspired him to return to both his work and his native country. Well into his 80s, he embarked on a road trip in his vintage car to visit the places where his photographs were originally taken. This journey takes him through rural regions where IS raged for years, and to neighborhoods destroyed by bombs. He also visits places where time seems to have stood still, encouraging him to pick up his camera again.

Over a period of five years, a film team accompanied Latif Al Ani on this journey. The result is an ode to a legendary photographer who is considered the "father of Iraqi photography."

 

Broadcasting Hours: 

DW English

WED 14.06.2023 – 01:15 UTC
WED 14.06.2023 – 04:15 UTC
WED 14.06.2023 – 18.15 UTC 
THU 15.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
FRI 16.06.2023 – 12:15 UTC
SAT 17.06.2023 – 02:15 UTC
SAT 17.06.2023 – 15:15 UTC
SUN 18.06.2023 – 08:15 UTC

Lagos UTC +1 | Cape Town UTC +2 I Nairobi UTC +3
Delhi UTC +5,5 I Bangkok UTC +7 | Hong Kong UTC +8
London UTC +1 | Berlin UTC +2 | Moscow UTC +3
San Francisco UTC -7 | Edmonton UTC -6 | New York UTC -4

DW Deutsch+

THU 15.06.2023 – 09:15 UTC
SUN 18.06.2023 – 08:15 UTC 

Vancouver UTC -7 | New York UTC -4 | Sao Paulo UTC -3 

Bullets in a cartridge belt for the MG3 machine gun used by the German Federal Armed Forces

Does Europe need to declare a 'wartime economy'?

Politics6 hours ago
