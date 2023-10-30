  1. Skip to content
  2. Skip to main menu
  3. Skip to more DW sites
Live TV
Latest audioLatest videos
In focus
Israel at war
Ukraine
Migration
ConflictsIraq

Iraq's forgotten children - The scrap collectors of Mosul

October 30, 2023

The Iraqi city of Mosul bears the scars of war and ISIS occupation. Many neighborhoods still have piles of rubble where houses once stood. Amid the ruins, children scavenge for plastic and scrap metal in the hope of finding a buyer.

https://p.dw.com/p/4YDN4

This film accompanies Razzan, Hameed, and Maher - three boys from Harmat. The neighborhood is known locally for many families having had affiliations to the Islamic State terrorist organization. The jihadist militant group ruled Mosul from June 2014 to July 2017, before being ousted by Iraqi forces, with support from Kurdish Peshmerga fighters and the US Air Force, among others. Hameed’s and Maher’s fathers belonged to IS: One was arrested, the other is dead. The two boys are taken care of by Razzan, whose father was beaten by IS fighters. Together, the boys head out every day looking for scrap material in the ruins of Mosul. It's physically demanding and dangerous work - with many explosive devices still lurking in collapsed buildings. But they need to earn money to provide for their families because they don’t receive support from either the Iraqi government or international charity organizations. The children are essentially outcasts, but they take pride in their work.

Skip next section Similar stories from Iraq

Similar stories from Iraq

Man on boat in a marsh

Iraq's marshes are drying up

Reduced water flow in the Tigris and Euphrates is drying up the marshes in southern Iraq, destroying an ancient culture.
Nature and EnvironmentSeptember 17, 202104:45 min
Skip next section More on Conflicts from Middle East

More on Conflicts from Middle East

A view of Israeli tanks taking position along the Israeli border with the Gaza Strip

IDF tanks in Gaza as strikes threaten hospitals

Airstrikes are threatening hospitals, with Israel claiming that the medical centers serve as militant command centers.
ConflictsOctober 30, 202302:48 min
An Israeli mobile artillery unit is seen in a position near the Israel-Gaza border

Israel-Hamas war: Insights from military expert Mike Martin

A discussion with Mike Martin of King's College London unpacking the evolving strategies amid the Israel-Hamas war. Martin talks about Israel's "second stage" operations, the challenges of eradicating Hamas, Iran's red line and the US' naval stance in this intricate geopolitical chessboard.
ConflictsOctober 29, 202303:51 min
Israeli forces smile and flash hand signals as a column of tracked vehicles advance toward Gaza

Israel ramps up military operations for 'second stage'

Tanks and soldiers have been sent into Gaza after the Israeli prime minister declared a "second stage" in the war.
ConflictsOctober 29, 202301:58 min
Show more
Skip next section More on Conflicts from around the world

More on Conflicts from around the world

Palestinians look for survivors among rubble and burning buildings in Gaza

EU calls for 'humanitarian pauses' in Gaza

EU leaders at a summit in Brussels agree on declaration calling for the establishment of humanitarian corridors in Gaza.
ConflictsOctober 27, 202302:30 min
European Parliament President Roberta Metsola speaks to DW

Metsola: Israel-Hamas conflict 'a defining moment'

Roberta Metsola, President of the European Parliament, speaks to DW about the conflict.
ConflictsOctober 23, 202309:47 min
Latvian foreign minister Krisjanis Karins speaks into a DW microphone

Latvian foreign minister: Europe must keep focus on Ukraine

Krisjanis Karins said Europe mustn't lose sight of the war in Ukraine while dealing with the Middle East conflict.
ConflictsOctober 23, 202306:01 min
Show more
Skip next section About the show

About the show

DW Close Up Program Guide Sendungslogo

Close up — The Current Affairs Documentary

Our weekly half-hour program delivers in-depth reporting on topical political issues and newsworthy events. Revealing the story behind the stories, Close Up is informative, gripping and visually powerful.

Go to show Close up