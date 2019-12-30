 Iraqi protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad | News | DW | 31.12.2019

News

Iraqi protesters storm US embassy compound in Baghdad

The US ambassador to Iraq has been evacuated from the US embassy in Baghdad after pro-government protesters gathered outside to condemn American air stikes. The embassy is inside the high-security Green zone.

Protesters and militia fighters gather outside the US embassy in Baghdad to condemn US air strikes

The US ambassador to Iraq and members of staff were evacuated from the US embassy in Baghdad on Tuesday after several thousand protesters attempted to storm the building following US airstrikes in Iraq and Syria.

A crowd chanting "Death to America," and burning US flags marched through security checkpoints into the high security Green Zone.

Security guards retreated inside the US embassy as the protesters smashed security cameras outside the embassy buildings. 

A correspondent from Jordan-based Al-Hadath reported more than 20,000 people at the compound.  

Unverified footage posted on social media purported to show a group of people marching in front of the embassy. One of the people carried the flag of Kataib Hezbollah. 

Tuesday's protests came amid anger over US air strikes in Iraq and Syria on Sunday against the Kataib Hezbollah militia, which is backed by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard's elite al-Quds force.

Led by one of Iraq's most powerful men, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, the militia is part of the Popular Mobilization Units mobilized to fight against the "Islamic State" group. 

Retaliation

Sunday's US strikes targeted an Iran-backed Iraqi militia blamed for a rocket attack that killed an American defense contractor and wounded four US service members, the Pentagon said. 

The Kataib Hezbollah militia — a separate force from the Lebanese militant group Hezbollah — vowed on Monday to retaliate for the US strikes that killed 25 of its fighters and wounded dozens of others. 

The US retaliation and vows for revenge threatened to unleash a dangerous spiral of escalation and backlash against the US military presence in Iraq at a time the country is politically unstable following nearly three months of deadly anti-government protests.   

The US blamed Kataeb Hezbollah for a rocket barrage on Friday that killed an American defense contractor and wounded four US soldiers at the K1 Iraqi military base in Kirkuk in the north of the country. Several Iraqi soldiers were also wounded. 

Read more: US hits back at Iran-linked militia in Iraq after rocket attack

Watch video 01:48

USA airstrikes in Iraq anger Baghdad government

kw,cw/aw (AFP, AP, Reuters)

USA airstrikes in Iraq anger Baghdad government  

