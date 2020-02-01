Iraqi president appoints Mohammed Allawi as PM

Mohammed Allawi was named prime minister of Iraq on Saturday.

His appointment by President Barham Saleh came after weeks of wrangling between rival political parties following the resignation of former Premier Adel Abdul-Mahdi.

The president had said he would name his own candidate unless the country's divided parliament could agree on a nominee by February 1, but the different factions managed to reach a consensus just before their deadline expired.

In a video posted to Twitter, Allawi said President Saleh had tasked him with forming a new government. The 65-year-old ex-communications minister also pledged to tackle corruption and set a date for fresh elections.

Former Prime Minister Abdel-Mahdi announced in November that he would step down following mass anti-government protests in Baghdad and southern Iraq.

For months, demonstrators have been calling for the removal of what they see as a corrupt political elite. The unrest has led to almost 500 deaths since October.

Under Iraq's constitution, Allawi has one month to choose his Cabinet and put together a government program.

In his Twitter video, he called on protesters to continue with their uprising and said he would look to their demands when forming his government.

