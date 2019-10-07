Iraqi police fire at protesters during deadly anti-government demonstrations

At least 20 people have been killed and hundreds more injured in protests across Iraq, as citizens took to the streets to renew their demands for a change of regime and electoral law alterations.
More than 20 people were killed and hundreds more injured in Iraq on Friday as security forces fired live rounds and struggled to disperse mass protests against the government.
Twenty-three protesters were killed in both Baghdad and in the south of the country, according to security officials, as authorities used live ammunition, tear gas, hot water and rubber bullets to repel demonstrators.
A rights watchdog said 1,779 people including protesters and security forces were injured in the violent clashes.
The unrest showed no signs of abating despite assurances of reform and a cabinet reshuffle, as protesters in southern Iraq torched the government's provincial headquarters and party offices.
The High Commission for Human Rights said 27 government buildings and party offices were set alight in some provinces.
Protesters eye Baghdad's Green Zone
In Baghdad, eight people were killed and more than 350 people were injured as security forces attempted to repel protesters with tear gas and stun grenades in a bid to prevent them from reaching the city's fortified Green Zone, which is where government buildings and embassies are located.
Protesters massed in central Baghdad's Tahrir Square in the early hours of Friday morning just hours after Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi's televised speech, during which he promised reforms and a cabinet reshuffle next week.
Protesters gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square shortly after midnight carrying national flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government and parliament
"Demanding the overthrow of the government without a constitutional alternative will throw the country into chaos," he said in an effort to appease protesters.
Read more: Iraqi military admits using excessive force in Baghdad
The speech failed to quell further outbreaks of violence, with protesters setting fire to offices belonging to a Shi'ite political party and a Shi'ite militia group in Iraq's southern Muthanna province.
Protesters are seeking reforms to electoral law and a new electoral commission with independent members, as well as the resignation of the government.
jsi/stb (Reuters, dpa, AP, AFP)
