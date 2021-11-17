 Iraqi migrants moved to holding facility in Belarus: DW′s Nick Connolly reports | DW News - latest news and breaking stories | DW | 20.11.2021

DW News

Iraqi migrants moved to holding facility in Belarus: DW's Nick Connolly reports

Watch video 01:22

A man kisses a child at the checkpoint Kuznitsa at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. A Polish government official says migrants camped on the Belarusian side of Poland's eastern border are being taken away by bus, in a sign a tense standoff could be easing. Poland's Border Guard posted on Twitter a video showing migrants with bags and backpacks being directed by Belarus forces away from the border. (Maxim Guchek/BelTA via AP)

Migrants start leaving camps at Belarus-Poland border 17.11.2021

Is the crisis at the Belarus-Poland border easing? 18.11.2021

Polish Deputy Foreign Minister Pawel Jablonski talks to DW Ort: Brussels Sendedatum: 06.09.2021

Polish Deputy FM: Migrants are 'not dying on our land' 19.11.2021

Das von der belarussischen Staatsagentur BelTA via AP zur Verfügung gestellte Handout, das mit einer Drohne aufgenommen wurde, zeigt polnische Soldaten, die bei Zusammenstößen zwischen Migranten und polnischen Grenzsoldaten an der belarussisch-polnischen Grenze Wasserwerfer einsetzen. Polnische Sicherheitskräfte haben an der Grenze zu Belarus Wasserwerfer gegen die Migranten eingesetzt, die seit Montag, 15.11.2021, am Übergang Kuznica-Brusgi auf der belarussischen Seite ausharren. Sowohl des belarussische Staatsfernsehen als auch das polnische Verteidigungsministerium zeigten den Einsatz am Dienstag in verschiedenen Videosequenzen. +++ dpa-Bildfunk +++

Polish police clash with migrants at Belarus border 16.11.2021

Titel: Adenike Oladosu Schlagworte: Adenike Oladosu, Klimaaktivistin, Nigeria Herkunft: Flourish Chukwurah/DW via Werner Schmitz

Nigeria’s Adenike Oladosu fights for climate justice 20.11.2021

6.11.2005***(FILES) In this file photo taken on November 06, 2005, bishops prepare to attend a Mass in the parish church of Lourdes, during the 40th annual plenary assembly of bishops. - An independent commission will deliver on October 5, 2021, its verdict, unprecedented and much awaited, in a general report of more than 300 pages, an abundant collection of verbatims from victims, and extensive appendices : it is a sum of more than 1,300 pages that the Independent Commission on Sexual Abuse in the Church (Ciase) since 1950, chaired by the senior civil servant Jean-Marc Sauve, is preparing to hand over, the conclusion of two and a half years of work. (Photo by ERIC CABANIS / AFP)

France: Child abuse by priests 20.11.2021

Poppies bloom in a field on the outskirts of Jalalabad, capital of Nangarhar province on April 12, 2014. Citing the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime, John Sopko, the US Special Inspector General for Afghanistan Reconstruction, said January 2014 that the rise in opium production is expected to continue and threaten the stability of the Afghan government. Indeed, he said its the highest in modern history. AFP PHOTO / Noorullah Shirzada (Photo credit should read Noorullah Shirzada/AFP/Getty Images)

Afghan economy continues to depend heavily on opium trade 20.11.2021

Kyle Rittenhouse waits for his trial to begin for the day at the Kenosha County Courthouse in Kenosha, Wisconsin, November 10, 2021. Sean Krajacic/Pool via REUTERS

Top stories in 90 seconds 20.11.2021

16.11.2021, A boy asks for help for Taman, 9, who holds his prosthetic legs, at a migrants' camp near Bruzgi-Kuznica checkpoint on the Belarusian-Polish border, in Grodno District, Belarus, November 12, 2021, in this still image obtained from a social media video by Reuters on November 16, 2021.

Poland confirms Belarus migrant camp empty 19.11.2021

All migrants from the improvised camp on Polish border have now "voluntarily relocated" to a nearby logistics center, according to Belarusian officials. However, Poland reported more isolated border crossing attempts.

211115 -- GRODNO, Nov. 15, 2021 -- Children are seen at a refugee camp near the Belarusian-Polish border in Belarus, Nov. 14, 2021. Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko ordered on Nov. 13 to set up tents and distribute relief supplies to refugees gathered near the Belarusian-Polish border. Photo by /Xinhua BELARUS-BORDER-REFUGEE HenadzxZhinkov PUBLICATIONxNOTxINxCHN

Belarus border crisis: Poland detains 100 migrants 18.11.2021

Polish security forces report multiple attempts by migrants to cross the border and detain over 100. A migration policy expert says Poland is flouting EU law.

Migrants from the Middle East and elsewhere gather at the checkpoint Kuznitsa at the Belarus-Poland border near Grodno, Belarus, on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021. Some of the migrants have children with them at the border in their desperate bid to reach the EU. Most are fleeing conflict, poverty and instability in the Middle East and elsewhere. (Leonid Shcheglov/BelTA via AP)

Belarus-Poland crisis: Death and misery at the border 18.11.2021

Belarus has signaled its intention to talk with the EU over the humanitarian situation at the Polish-Belarusian border. But the deadlock has proven fatal for some of the thousands stranded while trying to reach the EU.

A man holds a child as migrants gather on the Belarusian-Polish border in an attempt to cross it at the Bruzgi-Kuznica Bialostocka border crossing in the Grodno Region, Belarus November 15, 2021. Oksana Manchuk/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE HAS BEEN SUPPLIED BY A THIRD PARTY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVES. MANDATORY CREDIT.

Belarus deeply divided over migrant arrivals 18.11.2021

While some Belarusians have refused to aid the new arrivals from the Middle East, others are pitching in to help wherever they can. DW's Emma Levashkevich talked to locals in Minsk.