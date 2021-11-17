Iraqi migrants moved to holding facility in Belarus: DW's Nick Connolly reports

Take a look at the beta version of dw.com. We're not done yet! Your opinion can help us make it better.
All migrants from the improvised camp on Polish border have now "voluntarily relocated" to a nearby logistics center, according to Belarusian officials. However, Poland reported more isolated border crossing attempts.
Polish security forces report multiple attempts by migrants to cross the border and detain over 100. A migration policy expert says Poland is flouting EU law.
Belarus has signaled its intention to talk with the EU over the humanitarian situation at the Polish-Belarusian border. But the deadlock has proven fatal for some of the thousands stranded while trying to reach the EU.
While some Belarusians have refused to aid the new arrivals from the Middle East, others are pitching in to help wherever they can. DW's Emma Levashkevich talked to locals in Minsk.
