Iraqi forces kill dozens of protesters, deploy military to stem unrest

Iraqi security forces shot dead 40 protesters and wounded many more during widespread clashes across the country on Thursday, in the latest bloody crackdown during nearly two months of anti-government protests.

Security forces fired on protesters blocking two bridges in Nasiriyah, in the country's southern Dhi Qar province, killing 25 protesters. It came just days after protesters set fire to two government buildings and the home of a lawmaker in the city.

In the capital, Baghdad, security forces shot dead four protesters and wounded a further 22 when protesters attempted to cross the important Ahrar bridge.

A further 10 protesters were killed at the Shiite shrine city of Najaf — protesters torched the Iranian consulate here on Wednesday in anger at Tehran's political and military meddling in its neighbor.

The protesters were killed injured when security forces opened fire to prevent them from entering the building.

The governor of Dhi Qar province, Adel al-Dakheel, announced a three day period of mourning on Thursday.

'Restore order'

The Iraqi military said Thursday joint military-civilian "crisis cells" have been established to "impose security and restore order" in the predominately Shiite southern provinces. It said military commanders have been appointed to direct and control security and assist governors.

The capital Baghdad and southern Iraq have been gripped by the largest grassroots protests against the entire political class and rampant corruption since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

More than 390 people have been killed and thousands wounded in demonstrations that have crossed the country's sectarian lines.

The demonstrations are the biggest threat to the Shiite-dominated ruling class in the post-Saddam era. Protesters are mostly unemployed and disenfranchised Shiite youth seeking the departure of those claiming to represent them.

cw/stb (AFP, AP, Reuters)

