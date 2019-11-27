Iraqi forces kill dozens of protesters, deploy military to stem unrest

Iraqi security forces shot dead 40 protesters and wounded many more during widespread clashes across the country on Thursday, in the latest bloody crackdown during nearly two months of anti-government protests.

Security forces killed 25 protesters in Nasiriyah, in the country's southern Dhi Qar province, as they blocked an important bridge.

It came just days after protesters set fire to two government buildings and the home of a lawmaker in the city.

In the capital, Baghdad, security forces shot dead four protesters and wounded a further 22 when protesters attempted to cross the important Ahrar Bridge.

A further 10 people were killed at the Shiite shrine city of Najaf — protesters torched the Iranian consulate there on Wednesday in anger at Tehran's political and military meddling in its neighbor.

The protesters were killed and injured when security forces opened fire to prevent them from entering the building.

The governor of Dhi Qar province, Adel al-Dakheel, announced a three-day period of mourning on Thursday.

Funeral processions provided another opportunity to protest with mourners defying a curfew announced a day earlier.

"We're staying until the regime falls and our demands are met!" the mourners chanted.

Nasiriyah saw the worst violence on Thursday

'Restore order'

Prime Minister Adel Abdel Mahdi ordered military leaders to deploy forces in the predominately Shiite southern provinces with the most protests, according to the military.

The Iraqi military also said Thursday that joint military-civilian "crisis cells" have been established to "impose security and restore order."

It said military commanders have been appointed to direct and control security and assist governors. By the afternoon on Thursday one commander, Jamil Shummary, had already been sacked.

Rights groups speak out

The Iraqi Human Rights Commission accused the security forces of using "excessive force" during the crackdowns.

"The scenes from Nasiriyah this morning more closely resemble a war zone than city streets and bridges," said Lynn Maalouf of rights group Amnesty International.

"This bloodbath must now stop," she added.

However, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi demanded that Iraq take decisive action against the protesters. He said Iran had "officially communicated its disgust to the Iraqi ambassador in Tehran" over the consulate attack, in a statement to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

Grassroots protests

Baghdad and southern Iraq have been gripped by the largest grassroots protests against the entire political class and rampant corruption since the US-led invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein in 2003.

More than 390 people have been killed and thousands wounded in demonstrations that have crossed the country's sectarian lines.

The demonstrations are the biggest threat to the Shiite-dominated ruling class in the post-Saddam era. Protesters are mostly unemployed and disenfranchised Shiite youth seeking the departure of those claiming to represent them.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Protests begin as civilians try to enter government property On October 1, thousands of protesters took to the streets in the Iraqi capital of Baghdad to protest the government. Among their demands were reducing unemployment, providing better services and ending corruption. The demonstrations converged on the centrally located Tahrir Square. The protesters also tried to enter the fortified Green Zone, which houses embassies and government buildings.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Violent police crackdown Security forces responded to the protesters attempt to enter the Green Zone by blocking roads and using tear gas, stun guns and water canons. After the demonstrators refused to leave, the forces opened fire with rubber bullets and with live fire. More than 200 were reportedly injured and one died. One other person died and dozens more were injured in related protests elsewhere in Iraq.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Calls for restraint The embattled Iraqi government has only been in power since October 2018. Following the protests, it increased security in Baghdad. Iraqi President Barham Saleh (pictured above in a photo from March 2019) urged "restraint and respect for the law." The UN's top official in Iraq also expressed "grave concern."

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq More protests, more deaths Protests continued despite the violence. On October 2, fresh demonstrations broke out in downtown Baghdad. Police, who were at the ready with armored vehicles and riot gear, responded with more live fire. By the end of the day, seven people were killed, bringing the total death count over the first two days of October to nine.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Protest multiply The demonstrations and riots also spread from Baghdad to Iraq's south. In some places demonstrators set buildings on fire. Prime Minister Adel Abdul-Mahdi blamed the violence on "aggressors" and called an emergency national security meeting. While some politicians joined him in criticizing the protesters, others condemned the government's response.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq More instability ahead The government issued a curfew in Baghdad and three southern cities as standoffs continued nationwide, including at the airport outside the capital. By the end of October 3, at least 25 people had been killed. The border between Iraq and Iran was closed ahead of a religious pilgrimage to the Iraqi city of Karbala. Iran urged its citizens not to travel to Iraq; Bahrain issued a similar warning.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq Anti-government blogger arrested Come mid-October, determined protesters set fires and closed streets. Meanwhile, Shujaa al-Khafaji, an Iraqi blogger, had been detained, apparently over his coverage of the unrest. A relative of the outspoken writer, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of reprisals, said heavily armed masked gunmen snatched him from his apartment in a dawn raid.

Violence erupts during protests in Iraq No end in sight as death toll rises As the month neared its end, there was no conclusion to the angry protests. Prime Minister Adel Abdel-Mahdi promised reforms, but still civilians gathered in Baghdad's Tahrir Square waving Iraqi flags and chanting slogans demanding the resignation of the government. More deaths ensued as unrest escalated both in the capital and in the mainly Shiite-populated southern provinces. Author: Cristina Burack



kmm,cw/sms (AFP, AP, Reuters)

