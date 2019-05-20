 Iraqi court sentences three French citizens to death | News | DW | 26.05.2019

News

Iraqi court sentences three French citizens to death

Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez and Salim Machou have one month in which to apply for the ruling to be overturned. The trio are accused of joining the "Islamic State" terrorist organization.

A police officer stands guard in front of the Iraqi Supreme court in Baghdad, Iraq (picture-alliance/AP/K. Kadim)

An Iraqi court has ruled on Sunday that three French citizens must be sentenced to death.

The nationals were found guilty of joining the "Islamic State" group (IS), according to a court official. The suspects were captured in Syria by US-backed forces and were subsequently transferred to Iraq for trial.

Read more: Islamic State militants riot in Tajik prison, dozens dead

Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez and Salim Machou have 30 days in which to appeal.

Gonot, who fought for IS before being arrested, has also been sentenced in absentia by a French court to nine years in prison, according to the French Terrorism Analysis Center (CAT).

Machou was a member of a European foreign terrorist organization that conducted attacks in Iraq and Syria, according to US officials.

Lopez, from Paris, traveled with his family to northern Iraq before entering Syria, said French investigators.

jsi/rc (AP, AFP)

