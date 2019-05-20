Iraqi court sentences three French citizens to death

An Iraqi court has ruled on Sunday that three French citizens must be sentenced to death.

The nationals were found guilty of joining the "Islamic State" group (IS), according to a court official. The suspects were captured in Syria by US-backed forces and were subsequently transferred to Iraq for trial.

Kevin Gonot, Leonard Lopez and Salim Machou have 30 days in which to appeal.

Gonot, who fought for IS before being arrested, has also been sentenced in absentia by a French court to nine years in prison, according to the French Terrorism Analysis Center (CAT).

Machou was a member of a European foreign terrorist organization that conducted attacks in Iraq and Syria, according to US officials.

Lopez, from Paris, traveled with his family to northern Iraq before entering Syria, said French investigators.

jsi/rc (AP, AFP)

