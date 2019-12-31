Iraq: US forces fire tear gas at Baghdad embassy protesters

US security forces guarding the Baghdad embassy fired tear gas at pro-Iranian protesters outside the building on Wednesday.

Tensions have escalated dramatically after thousands of protesters attempted to storm the US embassy in Iraq the day previous.

A large group camped outside the building overnight, angry at US airstrikes that killed 25 pro-Iran fighters over the weekend. They set up about 50 tents and even portable bathrooms after marching unimpeded into the high-security Green Zone.

US marines worked to disperse the crowd as more people turned up for a second day of action, some of whom lit a fire on the roof of the reception area.

In response to the tear gas, some members of the crowd hurled stones towards the embassy. Several protesters were reported injured.

US President Donald Trump has blamed Iran for the mobbing of the embassy, and the US has announced it will deploy an infantry battalion of about 750 soldiers to the region. Overnight, a rapid response team of Marines flew in to reinforce the embassy.

aw/mm (AP, Reuters, dpa, AFP)