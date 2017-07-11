Iraq: Twin suicide bombing kills dozens in Baghdad

Two suicide blasts a market in central Baghdad on Thursday killed at least 21 people, according to initial reports.

At least 50 more people were injured in the attack,

It was a rare attack in the Iraqi capital. The city has seen almost no such bombings since the military defeat of Islamic State in Iraq in 2017.

What we know so far:

The suicide bombers blew themselves up at a crowded market in Tayaran Square.

They were being pursued by security forces, reported Iraqi station Nujaba tv, citing an armed forces spokesperson.

Medics and security forces across the capital were mobilized to respond to the deadly attack.

The militarized Green Zone area of the city closed following the attacks.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack.

The death toll could rise as some wounded people were in a critical condition, according to police sources.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.